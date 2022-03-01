WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — More public workshops are scheduled on a habitat project that changes the landscape for Florida’s state marine mammal.
Wildlife authorities hold hearings Wednesday and Thursday on restoring sections of the Warm Mineral Springs watershed and a nearby man-made drainage system called Salt Creek, both mostly warmer water ideal for manatees in the protected winter months, which is approximately Nov. 15 through March 15.
That targeted 6-acre parcel of waterways starting in May gets dredged, much of it sand flushed downstream from the Warm Mineral Springs park, a popular spa listed as a historic place.
The city’s Slavic population and tourists will help North Port collect more than $1.5 million in yearly fees at Warm Mineral Springs.
The $3.5 million first phase of dredging and bank stabilizing corrects “sedimentation, erosion, debris — and human disturbance by local residents and tourists,” according to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, a nonprofit partly funding the education component of the project. It is a junior partner with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the National Wildlife Federation.
The two wildlife agencies ran a virtual workshop Tuesday. The idea was preparing locals for contractors clearing sand and debris, but also to instruct homeowners on living alongside manatees that include seasonal rules, said Maria Merrill, a state biologist with the FWC’s Marine & Estuarine Subsection. Merrill is coordinating the project that removes nearly 14,000 cubic yards of sand along the two waterways and adds bank stability. One cubic yard of wet sand weighs about 1.5 tons.
“Many thanks to all our partners,” Merrill said.
While much of the dredging work is in Sarasota County, the headwaters are in North Port. And Warm Mineral Springs is a city park.
Commissioner Jill Luke, in the virtual hearing, pledged the city would do its part in clearing debris and sand downstream as water leaving the park carries that sediment.
Sand is not native to Warm Mineral Springs but was added as a beach-like amenity in recent years.
