NORTH PORT — The North Port man arrested in May after shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend of 11 years has pleaded not guilty, and has said the shooting was self-defense.
Parolisi, 49, of the 2300 block of Halblum St., was arrested following a five-hour standoff with Alachua County deputies near Gainesville. He drove north after killing 39-year-old Amber Shildneck, court records show. Parolisi is charged with second-degree murder.
Parolisi’s attorney has Jerome L. Meisner submitted paperwork stating his client acted in self-defense, stating he was afraid of Shildneck.
Meisner stated Shildneck had a history of violence against Parolisi and his mother. As a result, Parolisi was afraid of her and had experienced depression and anxiety, the response states.
On May 1, Parolisi, texted Shildneck to pick up her cat and turtle from his house, which she had moved out of three months prior, records show. Court records show Shildneck sustained two gunshots to the head, two to her back, and multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and extremities.
That same day, Parolisi’s mother, Debra Arizzi, contacted North Port Police to conduct wellness check on her son, after she told police he made suicidal statements.
When police arrived at the home, there was no answer at the door. Officers accessed his cell phone account and learned he was traveling North on Interstate 75.
His mother contacted police again, telling officers Parolisi told her he had killed Shildneck inside of his home, records show.
Officers forced their way into the home and found 39-year-old Shilneck dead near the front door, the affidavit states.
Questioned in Gainesville the next morning, Parolisi told North Port Police that he had acted in self-defense, records show. After police read him his rights, he asked for an attorney.
Parolisi’s attorneys have filed three requests for the court to set a monetary bond, but prosecutors argue that he has proven himself to be a flight risk, and release could potentially result in intimidation or danger to Shildneck’s friends. No bond was set, and Parolisi is currently in jail awaiting trial.
Attorneys added that while in Sarasota County Jail, Parolisi became infected with COVID-19 and was placed in quarantine. His attorney stated, due to asthma, Parolisi is afraid of succumbing to the illness without proper treatment.
