NORTH PORT — A man who reportedly fired a pistol 15 times during a dispute with his son was arrested on felony charges after a neighbor found one of the bullets on his laundry room floor.
Douglas Ray McLellen, 40, 2900 block of Alcazar Terrace, North Port, was charged Monday morning with firing into a dwelling and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, according to court records released Wednesday.
North Port Police had been to the home and arrested Braydon McLellan on a battery charge at 3:30 a.m., an arrest report states.
Braydon McLellen, 20, stays in a tent in a wooded area near the home. Douglas McLellen said Braydon had come to the house to take liquor from the back porch, which Douglas tried to prevent. Braydon punched Douglas, court records show.
When police arrived, Braydon McLellen told police they were "play wrestling" and shooting off fireworks, but police found no evidence of fireworks. Officers took Braydon to the Sarasota County Jail where he was booked on the battery charge.
A few hours later, a man called police back to the neighborhood when he found a bullet in his house. The man had woken up at 5:30 a.m. and had kicked the bullet, which was on the floor of his laundry room.
The slug came through the "top part of the garage, hit the ceiling near the garage door, and penetrated the drywall before coming to rest on his laundry room floor," the report states. The man told police he had heard gunshots near his home a few hours earlier.
Police questioned Douglas McLellen, who said he had fired off a pistol during an incident with his son.
While investigating the shooting incident, police found spent 15 shells in McLellen's yard. McLellen said he had fired into the ground during the dispute while trying to chase Braydon off the property, the report states. Officers took the pistol, the shell casings and the bullet as evidence.
Police also asked that family and friends be contacted to "take possession of the 300+ other firearms inside the residence, to which they agreed."
Braydon McLellan was released from jail and has since pleaded not guilty to battery, court records show. Douglas McLellen was released on $7,500 bond.
