SARASOTA — The Sarasota Police Department arrested a Sarasota man for his alleged involvement in a homicide that occurred on or around Feb. 25.

Sarasota Police reported that William Devonshire, 52, was arrested March 25 on charges of trespassing, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

Sarasota Police officers found probable cause to also charge Devonshire in connection to the February homicide of a 48-year-old Sarasota woman.

The woman, whose identity is being protected under Marsy’s Law, was found dead near the Centennial Park boat ramp, 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail on Feb 25.

A news conference regarding the arrest is being scheduled for Monday at Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota.

Additional charges for Devonshire are pending, according to authorities. He remains in Sarasota County Jail without bond. 

The case remains an active and ongoing investigation and no additional details will be able to be released until Monday. 

