NORTH PORT — A Port Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the illegal dumping of almost 2,000 pounds of construction debris, according to a North Port Police Department report.
Yosvany M. Perez, 30, is accused of making multiple trips in a black Ford F-150 truck to private property in the area of Gladeview Circle and Vanover Terrace in North Port.
Each trip, the truck bed contained a haul of construction debris — cabinets, wood, paint cans, dry wall, an old kitchen exhaust fan and more — that totaled 1,920 pounds when weighed at the Sarasota County Landfill.
The North Port deputy was first alerted to the problem May 20, where he was able to determine that the truck would arrive to the property with a full load and leave with an empty truck bed.
While checking the debris left on the property, the deputy found a piece of mail that linked the debris to an address on the 400 block of Atwater Street in Port Charlotte where a house was being remodeled.
The deputy went to the Atwater address and saw Perez entering and exiting the truck, which had a bed full of construction debris. There was also no visible dumpster at the construction site.
Sometime after 5:30 p.m. on the same day, Perez allegedly drove the truck to the same North Port property and dumped the new load of debris on top of the old one.
The debris was later removed by city employees.
The next day, the deputy went to the Atwater property to interview Perez along with a Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy to translate since Perez did not speak English, according to the report.
The North Port deputy told Perez he was conducting an illegal dumping case and would file charges against him once the investigation was complete.
Perez, who lives on the 22100 block of Montrose Ave., of Port Charlotte was arrested May 26 on charges of illegal dumping of litter over 500 pounds or commercial hazard of any amount with a $500 bond and taken to Sarasota County Jail.
He has since bonded out.
