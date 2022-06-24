SARASOTA — A man who authorities say drove to Sarasota County to have sex with what he thought was a minor he met on the internet, was convicted this week of several felony charges, according to prosecutors.
A jury convicted William Richard Heagney, 47, of several charges, including traveling to seduce, solicit or entice a child to commit a sex act, use of a computer to seduce, solicit or entice a child to commit a sex act, attempted lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16, and 88 counts of transmission of material harmful to minors, State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced Friday.
Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies arrested Heagney during Operation Intercept VII. During the operation, 23 people were arrested in four days, reports show.
Over the course of 10 days, Heagney sent explicit photos of himself via the internet to someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl, according to reports.
"Over the course of his conversation with this child, he sent 88 images of pornography to groom this child to entice or encourage her to engage in sexual conduct with him," Brodsky stated in an email.
"Although the child mentioned many times that she was only 14 and alluded to her young age and immaturity throughout the conversation, the defendant persisted," Brodsky stated.
He then drove two hours south from his home in Crystal River to a Home Depot in Sarasota County. He parked his truck there and rode a bicycle several miles to a "decoy house."
When he was arrested, detectives found child pornography on his phone, according to the investigation.
“Traveler operations, like Intercept VII, save children from online predators like this defendant," stated Kate Metz, Assistant State Attorney and lead prosecutor in the case. "These predators exist, and the only way to find them and hold their criminal conduct accountable is through use of these covert operations."
Metz commended detectives Brandon Clark and Cassandra Gaeta for their work on the case.
