NORTH PORT — A man faces three felony charges, accused of breaking into a home that had recently been flooded by Hurricane Ian's rains, and stealing thousands of dollars worth of property.
Leotis Lester, 30, of Jacksonville, is being charged with burglary, grand theft and possession of burglary tools, said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department.
Lester was also charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, according to reports.
Lester's arrest report shows a woman heard a noise in her home on Lady Silpper Avenue, and heard her cats clawing on her closed bedroom door.
She opened her door to see Lester in her home, putting items into a trash bag. She went out her garage door, got into her car and called the police as she drove away.
An officer arriving at the home spotted Lester coming out. The officer detained and searched Lester, finding a knife, a screwdriver and the keys to an electric scooter in his possession, the report shows.
Police say they found the home's lanai screen was slit with a knife, and a sliding glass door was forced open with a screw driver. They also found the owner's electric scooter still in the garage.
"Within minutes, our officers were on scene detaining the thief who had filled multiple trash bags with items valued in the thousands. Lester initially gave a fake name, but his identity was ultimately uncovered," Taylor stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
The items in the bag included computer equipment valued at $5,000, taken from an office in the home, the report shows.
Police also learned Lester had arrest warrants from other areas. He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail where he remained Monday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.