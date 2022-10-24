NORTH PORT — A man faces three felony charges, accused of breaking into a home that had recently been flooded by Hurricane Ian's rains, and stealing thousands of dollars worth of property.

Leotis Lester, 30, of Jacksonville, is being charged with burglary, grand theft and possession of burglary tools, said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department.


