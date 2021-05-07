NORTH PORT — A man lost control of a pickup, struck two signs and crashed into a cement pole is facing multiple charges, police said.
Dylan Lee Bradley Biehl, 29, North Port, allegedly ran away from the Thursday crash - a crash witnessed by an undercover officer, authorities stated.
When the officer swerved onto the access road behind Biehl, he turned around and began running back to the vehicle crash, the report states.
The officer got out of his car and yelled for Biehl to stop. When Biehl ignored, the officer "chased him and tackled him."
Moments later, the officer placed Biehl in handcuffs, the report states.
A witness said she saw a woman passenger in the truck "discard items from one bag into another that she thought looked like a crystal substance."
The officer searched the vehicle and found "numerous items of paraphernalia from baggies, syringes and residue and also a small metal keychain containing four pills (alprazolam and amphetamine dextroamphetamine) and numerous syringes shoved in the top of a backpack."
The passenger, who was not identified in the report, was taken to the North Port Emergency Room for injuries she sustained from the crash.
Officers learned Biehl is designated as a habitual traffic offender for a duration of five years.
They charged him with fleeing to elude officers, leaving the scene of a crash involving an injury, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving while license is suspended and resisting an officer without violence.
Biehl, whose address was listed on the 4800 block of Eldron Avenue, North Port, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was placed in Sarasota County Jail's custody.
