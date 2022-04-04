SARASOTA — Sarasota County sheriff's officials released the name of a man Monday who was killed by a deputy during an attempted eviction.
Jeremiah Evans, 65, was shocked with a Taser and then shot by deputies Friday morning, the SCSO reported. The agency originally reported the man was 58, and they did not release his name Friday, pending notification of his family.
The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation. All three deputies involved in the incident "were formally interviewed by detectives over the weekend. The investigation is ongoing and once completed, will be reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office," said Kaitlyn Perez in a statement Monday.
The shooting happened about 9:10 a.m. Friday at an apartment building at 755 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Deputies had returned to the apartment for the second time in two days to try to evict him. They used a key to enter, the SCSO reported.
Evans was holding knife and moving toward deputies, the SCSO reported. One of the three deputies used a taser on Evans, but he kept coming, reports show. A deputy shot him. The deputies attempted to give Evans CPR, but he died at the scene, according to SCSO reports.
Perez said the man who was in the apartment was not on the lease. The leaseholder had died, and the man was still living in the apartment. She said she believed he had been living there for 11 years.
The apartment complex staff and attorneys tried to get the man to leave since September, Perez said.
The Sheriff’s Office received a writ of eviction Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office provides deputies to serve eviction notices and other official paperwork, even in places where city police departments have jurisdiction.
“Although this incident occurred in the city of Sarasota, because our deputies are involved and we have a dedicated OIS (officer-involved shooting) investigations team, the sheriffs office will be the lead investigating agency,” read an online statement from SCSO.
