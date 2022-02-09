NORTH PORT — A North Port man pleaded no contest in the 2020 shooting death of his wife.
Shawn Edward Baker, who turned 49 on Monday, faces up to life in prison in the killing of Kimberly Ann Baker. He entered his plea this week.
Shawn Baker was arrested Sept. 30, 2020 at the couple's Chesapeake Avenue home after reportedly phoning police with the information that he'd killed Kimberly Baker.
“I'm sorry,” Baker reportedly confessed to a police dispatcher. “I shot her,” adding he would be waiting in the yard, hands up and on his knees.
Patrol officers found him in the yard.
Kimberly Baker was in a bedroom, having suffered a single gunshot wound. A handgun was nearby.
Shawn Baker initially cooperated but later asked for attorney in an interview at North Port police offices.
Baker's reasoning for killing his wife was redacted in the North Port police report.
Children were home at the time of the shooting. They weren't hurt and hadn't witnessed the violence, police stated.
Shawn Baker was later charged with second-degree murder, which is a killing without premeditation. He pleaded no contest Monday before Sarasota County 12th Circuit Judge Donna Marie Padar. No contest is accepting the consequences of a criminal act without admitting guilt.
He faces a minimum 25 years up to life in prison at his April 4 sentencing. Public defender Marc Gilman represented Baker in those proceedings.
