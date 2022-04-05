SARASOTA — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting his wife to death in 2020 was sentenced to life in the Florida prison system.
Shawn Edward Baker, 51, shot his wife Kimberly in their home on the 8400 block of Chesapeake Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 30, 2020, court records show.
Baker's sentencing was held Monday at the Sarasota County Courthouse. The minimum mandatory sentence is 25 years because Shawn Baker used a firearm in the commission of the homicide, according to the 12th Judicial District State Attorney's Office.
The couple's three children were at home that night, hiding in a locked bedroom.
They heard the shots that killed their mother, prosecutors say.
Immediately after the slaying, Shawn Baker called 911, telling dispatchers he had shot his wife. He said he would go outside in front of the house, drop to his knees and put his hands in the air.
That's where police found him a few minutes later.
Police got the children out of the house, then found Kimberly's body in a bedroom with two gunshot wounds to the back of her head and a pistol nearby.
First responders tried lifesaving techniques on Kimberly, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
When Detective Chris Maki tried to question Shawn Baker, he asked for an attorney. Maki charged Baker with second-degree homicide and placed him under arrest.
Court records show Baker admitted to the shooting during the 911 call.
“I literally just (redacted). I killed her, I’m sorry. I shot her.”
“With what?” the dispatcher asked.
“A 45. She was (redacted) on me. She’s been (redacted) me,” the records show.
Family and friends were devastated by her homicide.
Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig, the lead prosecutor on the case, said in a statement the couple was in the middle of a divorce proceeding when he shot and killed her.
"The defendant robbed his children of both a mother and a father by his criminal act," Fraivillig said. "Ms. Baker planned to re-settle in Pittsburgh and was murdered just days before her move to begin her new life in Pennsylvania."
It was a "classic case of 'If I can't have you, neither can anyone else,'" Fraivillig wrote. "Shawn Baker received a just and appropriate sentence for this crime."
Shawn Baker's case file, presented to Circuit Judge Judge Donna Aidar as evidence in the sentencing hearing, included letters from all three of Kimberly Baker's children, along with her mother and other relatives, all asking for justice.
Jackie Ruehl, Kimberly's mother, asked that the judge give Shawn Baker the maximum sentence, stating that it would be difficult for her three grandsons to have to relive their mother's death in the years to come.
"Please sentence him to life in prison, the kids all deserve to have peace," she wrote.
