NORTH PORT — Nothing is normal this school year, and marching band programs are no exception.
But school band directors and their musicians are doing the best they can to put on a show — despite restrictions due to COVID-19.
"We're here and we're making it happen," Lemon Bay band director Philip Eyrich said.
Bands have been following strict safety guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the school districts, and the Florida High School Athletic Association.
Activities like summer band camp and some live performances have been canceled or curtailed. New protocols and social distancing are in place to keep the students healthy. Band members will wear masks when possible — including special bi-fold masks that you can wear while you're playing — and horns will have bell covers to keep them from projecting germs.
What all this means is the performances people are used to seeing at football halftime shows are going to be different this year.
"Overall, the students are responding very well to all the changes," said Port Charlotte High band director Corey Hoeben.
MODIFIED PLANS
The Pirates Marching Band will make their public debut on the field tonight at the school's home game with the DeSoto County Bulldogs. Fewer hours for preparation will mean a modified plan.
"This Friday will be a quick turn-around compared to a normal year, but we have worked diligently to be ready to support our football team in the stands during the first half of the game, and provide entertainment at halftime as well," Hoeben said.
Schools have come up with a variety of plans for handling halftime shows.
When the North Port high School Bobcat Band debuts at the school's first home football game Thursday, Sept. 17, they won't take the field at halftime. Because football teams aren't using the locker rooms and staying on the field at halftime, the band will perform their program after the game, said head marching band director Lorraine Alegria.
This year's theme, "Together Again" is a celebration of the band being able to perform again, Alegria said. The percussion and color guard sections have been practicing most of the summer, she explained. The woodwind and brass players joined them for band camp July 20 through July 30.
Since then, the band has been having regular rehearsals, so they have had time to develop their program.
In contrast, Lemon Bay's band didn't have band camp over the summer and only had its first practices together last week. The Marching Manta Band will play halftime next Friday, Sept. 18, when the school hosts Oasis High from Cape Coral, but it won't be the traditional choreographed show — they'll be wearing bright orange T-shirts and standing on the track between the field and the stands, Eyrich explained.
Charlotte High School's Silver King Band took the field at the opening home game last Friday, but the players were dressed in matching T-shirts instead of their traditional uniforms.
Uniforms are another problem band programs are trying to solve.
The Bobcat marching band got new uniforms this year, but students paid for them, and they will be able to keep them. That means the students care for them independently instead of sending out the whole set for dry cleaning, Alegria explained.
STAYING CLOSE TO HOME
Lemon Bay High School Marching Band will only play at home football games, and they are not alone. There won't be many band buses heading for far-off schools when their team plays away games.
While musicians in marching bands inherently keep a socially safe distance from one another while they're performing, it would take many more buses than is plausible to keep them separate during travel.
Alegria said she hopes the North Port Band can get approval to travel and compete in a local marching band competition. Normally, the fall band season is a build-up to the competitions held in November and December. Though many competitions have been cancelled as a result of the pandemic, Alegria hopes to see the band compete in at least one competition this year.
She added the band does have a plan for a big trip, they are just on hold until travel becomes safer.
ENGAGING THE COMMUNITY
Another missing piece for high school band programs this year is the inability to perform out in their communities.
The Lemon Bay Band traditionally plays the Pioneer Days Parade on Labor Day, which was cancelled this year. The band also marches in the annual winter parades held in El Jobean, Rotonda West and Boca Grande. Eyrich hasn't heard whether any of those parades are canceled or not.
When concert band season starts, Lemon Bay, for one, will forego its traditional live winter performances. Instead, Eyrich said, the bands will work with the school's television and media specialists to create and post virtual performances online. For the young musicians, he said, they will get a taste of "the recording artist experience."
Hopefully, Eyrich said, conditions will change and the bands will be able to offer live performances in the spring.
"Even though things won't look the same, we will find ways to engage the community," he promised.
That's a theme shared by his fellow band directors.
"The name of the game this year is to keep playing music in school, and the only way we can be sure to keep doing so is by doing it safely and vigilantly," Hoeben said of his students at PCHS.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
