NORTH PORT — Months after Hurricane Ian, debris is still being collected and hauled away from local properties and waterways.
To that end, North Port's Marina Park's boat ramp will temporarily serve as a loading point for debris gathered from nearby bodies of water.
The use of Marina Park was announced in a press release Thursday from the North Port Parks and Recreation Department. The collection project is scheduled to start this week and continue for approximately one month.
The loading point will be utilized by AshBritt, a national rapid-response emergency management and logistics company contracted by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
The company will collect storm debris via barge, transport it to the Marina Park ramp, and then load the debris onto a truck to be driven to a disposal.
Per the Parks and Recreation press release, AshBritt is authorized to remove "wet debris" from waterways, shorelines, and the water bottoms of "navigable and tidally influenced waters."
The boat ramp will be utilized by AshBritt seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the press release,
During those times, the boat ramp will remain open to the public.
"However, there may be time periods lasting about 30 minutes throughout the day when public access … will be delayed facilitating the loading of debris onto trucks," the press release read.
The release also stated that "at no time will there be a staging pile on land."
Marina Park is at 7030 Chancellor Blvd. For more information, city residents can call 941-429-PARK (7275).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.