SARASOTA — Robyn Marinelli is running for Sarasota County School Board District seat 4.
The seat is being vacated by Shirley Brown, who is not running.
Marinelli has five years of classroom experience. She served as a school counselor for 20 years, and spent the last 15 years of her career as a district-level administrator, overseeing student services for the Sarasota County Schools.
“For several years now, I’ve noticed a School Board that has moved away from focusing on education and student achievement and towards political dog fights,” she said. “I saw board meetings become overrun with discussion about sexual harassment lawsuits, allegations of backroom deals, and abhorrent treatment of parents and citizens wishing to exercise their First Amendment rights to petition the School Board.”
She believes student achievement “is suffering” because of the “politicians” on the current School Board.
She said she has taught all levels of education through 40 years.
“I’ve taught special education students, been a guidance counselor and served as a district-level administrator for 15 years,” she said.
Marinelli noted working at Cyesis Teen Parent Program and Student Leadership Academy Charter School toward the end of her career. She said 35 of her 40 years were with Sarasota County Schools.
“I know our school system, I know what works, and I know how to get our school district back on track,” she said.
Marinelli believes she has the right resume for the School Board.
“Whether I was teaching, working as a counselor, or serving as a district-level administrator, education was always a collaborative effort,” she said. “Teachers work with students, their parents and administrators — together — in the best interest of the student.”
There are changes that need to be made — a “wholesale priority realignment,” Marinelli called it.
“For the past four years, our board has opted to pick fights with Gov. DeSantis, test the resolve of the State Legislature, and threaten parents who dare to speak publicly about their concerns,” she said. “I’ll respect the laws that come from Tallahassee, welcome parental input at board meetings, provide good government for Sarasota taxpayers, and focus on increasing student achievement.”
