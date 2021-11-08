NORTH PORT — Lawyers for North Port Commissioner Debbie McDowell have filed a counterclaim in a civil suit that accuses her of eavesdropping on a Zoom call.
What's called a request for production has been filed in 12th Circuit Court.
McDowell's attorneys want documents, files, databases, notes, anything relating to the civil suit in which she and five homeowners with the West Villagers for Responsible Government are involved.
The five had alleged that McDowell, who was then North Port's mayor, had eavesdropped on a group conference call in March 2020. McDowell countered that access to the Zoom meeting was provided by a West Villages homeowner, that listening in was more educational.
That series of neighborhoods have since been renamed Wellen Park.
The West Villagers group in its legal action initially named McDowell in her official and individual capacity, meaning as mayor and as a private person.
The group also named Michael Wasylik in its suit. He reportedly supplied McDowell with a password for entry to the group’s March 2020 virtual meeting, according to the suit. An amended motion dropped the official component of the suit.
McDowell's lawyers motion to strike the claim Oct. 25 for cash damages insisted that she was in plain sight at that Zoom call, that others listened in uninvited, as well. There was no “semblance of privacy” that the West Villagers' had insisted was at issue, McDowell's attorneys said.
McDowell, in fact, used a city cellphone to observe the Zoom proceedings. Phone numbers in such calls are on the screen, although names are not. And she had communicated with Wasylik on city email.
Circuit Judge David Denkin in October granted Wasylik’s motion to dismiss, but denying McDowell’s. That likely means a jury could decide whether McDowell is liable for damages in the civil suit, unless those involved agree to settle.
The West Villagers seek $1,000 per plaintiff, plus lawyer fees.
Neither party was immediately available for comment on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.