Crews Banking Corp.'s chief credit officer Larry McLaren and loan operations director Eric DeYoung, have reached career milestones with the corporation that owns four Florida banks: Crews Bank & Trust, Charlotte State Bank & Trust, Englewood Bank & Trust, and Wauchula State Bank.
McLaren is responsible for overseeing the credit and lending functions of all the holding company banks. DeYoung manages the consolidated loan department.
“Larry and Eric are both creative innovators whose work is helping us better serve our current and future customers and ensure that we’re meeting and exceeding their expectations in terms of service and technology,” said Jake Crews, a fourth-generation Crews family member and chairman of corporation’s board of directors. “Our goal is to create a one-of-a-kind, tailored customer service experience for each one of the banks’ customers.”
McLaren, who is celebrating 10 years with the company, was named Chief Credit Officer in 2016. He previously served as president of Englewood Bank & Trust, where he oversaw the strategic restructuring of the bank’s loan portfolio, leading to a significant increase in income and assets and a reduction in risk.
Born and raised in Venice, McLaren earned a with a bachelor's degree in finance at the University of South Florida. After graduating in 2002, he began his banking career with Englewood Bank & Trust as a credit analyst and junior lending officer. He left the bank in 2004 to expand his commercial lending experience throughout the Suncoast area. In 2010, he graduated from the American Bankers Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania.
McLaren returned to Englewood Bank & Trust in 2011 as Senior Lending Officer and two years later was appointed bank president. He was succeeded as bank president by Kevin Hagan in 2017.
DeYoung, who has been with company 15 years, became Loan Operations Director in October of 2020. He previously served as a vice president of commercial lending at Charlotte State Bank & Trust.
DeYoung grew up in Charlotte County and graduated from Charlotte High School and the University of Florida, majoring in finance and graduating cum laude. He received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and like McLaren, graduated from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
He was awarded the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation by the CCIM Institute in 2018, signifying expertise in the commercial real estate profession. He served an adjunct faculty member at Edison State College (now Florida SouthWestern State College) for six years and was a real estate instructor with the Florida Realtors, teaching a course entitled “Fundamentals of Working with Residential Investors.”
McLaren may be reached at 941-473-8908 or mwmclaren@crewsbankcorp.com. DeYoung is at 941-205-2711 or edeyoung@crewsbankcorp.com.
Sensenig Employee Recognition Award
CenterPlace Health announced Ashley Rosario the first recipient of the Christine Sensenig Employee Recognition Award.
Rosario, a site supervisor, was awarded this professional development grant at the organization’s September board meeting. The annual award is a $1,000 grant, to be used for professional development in the recipient's field of work and will be used to advance Roario's skills through work-related education and training.
The award honors a CenterPlace Health employee who demonstrates a commitment to the organization’s mission and potential for advancement. This scholarship award was created to honor Christine Sensenig, a previous Board Member, for her leadership and contributions to CenterPlace Health. Sensenig served as board chairperson for several critical years during the organization’s growth and development.
