Scott Hedrick is constantly trying to keep with the demands of North Port Meals on Wheels.
Hedrick is Board President for the organization. The mission is to deliver one nutritious meal a day at a nominal charge to seniors and other residents of North Port who are unable to prepare a meal for themselves.
When members of the North Port Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2021 stopped in to visit the organization last week, they asked about the immediate needs of Meals on Wheels.
“Sometimes, we receive more food donations at certain times of the year, and we have filled our three freezers to capacity,” Hendrick said.
And his words were heard.
Lorsi Pizza, a member of the leadership class, made an arrangement with Home Depot last week for a new freezer to be delivered to Meals on Wheels.
“We just started the leadership program in January and our first assignment was to meet with local nonprofits and find out what needs each one had,” Pizza said. “They needed this freezer, like yesterday.”
Pizza contacted a bunch of appliance retailers in the area, and Home Depot was the first one to respond.
“I met with the general manager and asked him if he could help provide a discount,” Pizza said. “He gave me more than 50% off of one that he had in stock.”
Pizza used her own personal funds to pay for the freezer.
“I am at a point where I was able to make this donation right now and I wanted to help,” she said. “My next mission is getting a commercial-grade refrigerator for Salvation Army in North Port.”
Pizza is a territory manager at Lightspeed Voice, a VoIP cloud-based telephony provider.
Hedrick was shocked when the new freezer was delivered.
“We were all so surprised … and it didn’t cost us a thing,” said Hedrick. “We bought one from Home Depot last year — the same brand — and it’s usually full. So it will be nice to have a place to put more chicken.”
All monetary donations to North Port Meals on Wheels will be matched through the end of the year, Hendrick said, so now is a good time to donate.
The nonprofit is currently seeking volunteers to help in the kitchen as well as delivery drivers. Kitchen helpers work from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. once a week, and drivers pick up packaged meals around 9:30 a.m. and usually finish before noon.
“We are consistently growing and trying to serve meals to as many clients as possible in North Port,” Hendrick said. “We currently serve up to 110 meals per day with eight routes in the city.”
For more information, visit www.northportmealsonwheels.org or call 941-876-9191.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.