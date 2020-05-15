NORTH PORT — It's like a bank: teller windows and islands to do your business, the same pleasant environment.
But instead of cash, this place dispenses medical marijuana.
North Port's new entrant in Florida's emerging industry opened Friday, patients lining up well before the 10 a.m. event at MÜV (like the word Move) Medical Cannabis shop. It's the company's 20th Florida dispensary, with plans for another 10 by December, said Todd Beckwith, marketing director for AltMed Enterprises, the Sarasota-headquartered parent firm.
A medical pot outlet in North Port is “super exciting,” he said, observing 25 or so people at socially distant intervals ready to be escorted inside for an informal grand opening at 5674 Tuscola Blvd., which runs alongside Tamiami Trail.
Medical marijuana has rocketed along since Florida voters approved Amendment 2 in November 2016. It provided legal protection to most anyone associated with medical pot — patients, growers, doctors and dispensaries. The last count was about 245 Florida dispensaries, with statewide sales at some point reaching $1 billion.
AltMed has shops in Arizona and will open them in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Canada, Beckwith said. One in Orlando is a converted Taco Bell, with the same drive-thru service.
Company CEO John Tipton said North Port is important, as the community grows and its customers get choices.
“We get a number (of them) in Sarasota,” he said. “We're so thrilled it's closer for them.”
Marijuana growing operations in Florida are technically Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers. Licenses are issued by the Florida Department of Health. There are 2,000 or so state certified doctors “recommending” medical pot. There's a laundry list of qualifying health problems for recommendation, the bottom line being that if a patient’s doctor believes marijuana may benefit them, that may be good enough.
Recreational pot remains illegal, though there's a movement to get that placed before voters.
Those with a state-issued medical marijuana card arrive at MÜV, socially distance themselves, get escorted inside and order from a menu. Packages are marked as medical pot to keep things safe.
AltMed is part of the Paul B. Dickman farming enterprise from the 1920s. He organized the Ruskin Vegetable Cooperative in the 1940s. His descendants still run the company and are one of a handful of licensed Florida medical pot growers.
“We have deep roots in Florida,” Beckwith added.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
