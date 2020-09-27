NORTH PORT — The city is a series of neighborhoods and canals, a model bedroom community.
But tucked away among the North Port Estates district is the World Holiness Center, a nonprofit retreat where visitors may hear interesting people share themselves, or opera, or where they can meditate, read from a library stuffed with great books, walk the serene grounds, meet a Hawaiian princess, a Russian celebrity, even a Sioux Indian chief.
Welcome to the World Holiness Center, the creation of a former Russian and a theologian of an elevated status.
Mark Bazalev had also performed and sung with a faith-based musical group — whose Russian name translates to Christmas — and earned advanced degrees from schools in the United States, Russia and Europe.
His group purchased the 4-acre North Port property in 2011, converted its large home into a retreat or think tank. It has guest quarters and a sanctuary. Visitors will stay to lecture, absorb from others, or just chill. There are parrots, big black dogs and crowing roosters behind the iron gate to further isolate a serene setting.
And amid these things is black ’91 Cadillac sedan, a throwback battleship resting under a tree. It’s the kind of car that you stop and ponder at, remember what Detroit once was. The car had Bazalev smiling.
“It’s like a special Sunday car,” he said, strolling World Holiness Center grounds in low-cut Chuck Taylors, looking about from behind round tortoiseshell glasses.
“It has red leather seats,” meaning the nearly vintage car oozed old-school style.
It’s tough getting your arms around the World Holiness Center. There are people around … but they seem to vanish as quickly as they appear. In walks a Russian celebrity, Moses Strizhaus, a tall and dignified man working with something called Russian American Media. His title is Corporate MC. He’s in North Port on retreat.
As Strizhaus leaves the comfortable library where his host chooses to share his story, pool water spills from a nearby spa and a pair of Italian Mastiffs rest alongside the water.
Bazalev explained the World Holiness Center is more European in nature, more like a monastery with fewer rules. The bottom line, however, is the Christian undertone. Bazalev, who is 57, is a Nazarene Protestant from Russia, where such things weren’t tolerated. It was a place where priests went to gulags.
Bazalev, he shared, was a piano prodigy. He would use those abilities in his 20s to lead a musical quartet that brought him to Connecticut, then Chicago, where he has a home. He met the Rev. Billy Graham, performed for Russians on Death Row. He had also served with the former Soviet Army … in Siberia.
Bazalev regularly travels to North Port to lead Sunday services, or to accept ceremonial gifts from a Native American named Joseph Brings Plenty.
Bazalev has advanced degrees from the Moody Bible Institute and Loyola University-Chicago, other sidetracks into a paralegal training. He had also studied at the L’Abri community in Switzerland, which was founded by the American evangelical Francis August Schaeffer. He is married with two daughters.
After a series of very interesting and sometimes strange stories, suddenly Mark Bazalev’s World Holiness Center comes into clearer focus. He becomes the Rev. Dr. Mark Bazalev, the center’s heartbeat, its intellectual foundation. He invites deep thinkers, those trying to understand human nature, working for a better society.
“We follow the teachings of Jesus,” he said in summarizing the center’s nucleus while munching little Chinese peaches plucked from a World Holiness Center tree.
“Mark,” said Regina Melman, a former Ukrainian living in North Port and hosting a Russian-language program on WKDW 97.5 FM, “is one of the very good people other people need to know.”
