This occasional series profiles North Porters seeking office in this year’s election cycle.
Alice White, a retired educator, the founder of People for Trees and North Port’s “Tree Lady,” seeks the District 5 seat with the Sarasota County Commission.
With Commissioner Charles Hines being term-limited out, that leaves the District 5 seat wide open, and four Republican candidates have lined up to succeed Hines: North Port commissioner Christopher Hanks; former Planning commissioner Ron Cutsinger of Englewood; and Joseph Mason, an Englewood Realtor. These three men square off in the Republican primary in August, if they qualify in June.
The winner of that primary faces Alice White, a Democrat, in the November general election.
Why run?
White: “I fully embrace the meaning of the first words of our Constitution, “We the People.” People were given the means in which to empower themselves to have a government that is by, of, and for them, and as a county commissioner I intend to continue to be an advocate for self-governance as I have done for almost the 30 years I have lived here in North Port.
“I formed a nonprofit native tree advocacy group in 1997, People for Trees, because of the growing concern by the people over the loss of our tree canopy. The group has a nonprofit designation, and to this day remains actively involved in the issue of having adequate tree protection and hosting major events, i.e. the annual Tree Fair and Tour de North Port bicycle ride, events that were started and are entirely run by volunteers.
“In 2002, I learned that citizens can propose amendments to the city charter through a petition process, separate and apart from an advisory board. I formed North Port Citizens for Tree Protection to place a minimum tree standard amendment referendum on the ballot. Experiencing first-hand the resistance to that proposal that came from our elected city commissioners made me even more determined to see to it that the voice of the people would not be silenced. Although we had met all of the requirements for placing a citizen-initiated referendum on the ballot, the commissioners initially refused to submit it to the Supervisor of Elections because they had decided that tree protection shouldn’t be part of the city’s charter. It took a letter from the Florida attorney general’s office to set the record straight.
“People are concerned about over-development, traffic and mobility issues, the frequency of sewage spills, loss of green space and our native habitats, land-use changes that are accompanied by requests for increased density numbers, and the water quality of the Gulf, but no one seems to be listening to their voices.”
Who speaks for North Port?
“North Port needs to have a voice on the county commission. I can’t recall a single town-hall meeting held by a county commissioner, or seeing our district representative at a North Port community event held in town. I have a reference base that goes back 30 years, the time that I’ve lived in North Port. ‘Past is prologue.’ It’s important for someone to know what transpired that led us to where we are today when decisions are being made for our future.”
Blues in a red county
“The county commission board is partisan. I know that for some people, party is their only deciding factor when choosing a candidate. That’s unfortunate. My roots run deep in my community, and my involvements and what I have contributed should not be considered any less valid simply because of my political party. To borrow from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I would like to see people decide on a candidate based on the content of his/her character.”
Advice to others
“Be prepared to have quite a ride that will have its ups and downs! But going back to what I commented on previously, people need to feel empowered and know that they have the ability to empower themselves to be involved in a form of government that has in place the means in which to be for, by, and of the people.”
