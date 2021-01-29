Editor’s note: The Daily Sun is profiling candidates for the North Port City Commission District 1 seat.
A March 9 election is scheduled for replacing former North Port Commissioner David Iannotti. He resigned in December citing health issues. Three candidates running to fill that District 1 vacancy are Alice White, Walter “Walt” Grzesnikowski and Joseph Garren.
The Sarasota County League of Women Voters hosts a Feb. 8 virtual town hall for the candidates, and the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a candidate social media forum for Feb. 3.
The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections released sample ballots Tuesday, sent vote-by-mail ballots starting Thursday.
The Holiday Park district of the city will also have an election for its board of trustees.
Meet the candidate: Alice White
Tell us about your background.
“I'm a resident for 30 years, retired in 2018 after teaching for 36 years (high school algebra and elementary school), one son, Jake, born and raised in North Port. Had various entrepreneur-business ventures (Welcome to North Port, the Coffee Café, Pie-licious Bake Shoppe), and many community and municipal involvements that include initiating and executing annual events in North Port (Tree Festival, Tour de North Port bicycle ride), and large-scale tree planting and beautification projects throughout the city, conducting a wide variety of programs for our schools, scouts and libraries, serving on city and county advisory boards — North Port Citizen of the Year, Keep Sarasota County Beautiful Neighborhood Improvement Awards (four times) — involved with the adoption of the city’s 1997 Comprehensive Plan and subsequent rewrites to the Unified Land Development Code, founder and chair of People for Trees.
Why run for city commission?
“Because I would be the people’s advocate and push for solutions, and not just settle for answers. I would advocate for three things: our quality of life, for responsible growth and use of our tax dollars, and to be the voice of the people.
“I have a well-documented 30-year history of speaking out and speaking up for the people of North Port while being dedicated to caring about our quality of life without having any obligation to do so. I have no hidden agendas. I have simply been passionate about making positive changes in our community.
“I would advocate for responsible growth and use of our tax dollars. North Port will continue to grow, but it needs to be sustainable growth that will not become a tax burden for the residents. We should be focused on having quality growth, and not just having development for the sake of development.
“And as a 30-year resident, I can attest to numerous tax bill increases. We need to control our spending and plan for financial sustainability, a plan that will be respectful of the financial obligations expected to be shouldered by the taxpayer. And we need to have a management plan in place for our natural resources, one that is fiscally responsible as well as to provide for our continued quality of life.”
What are your top three commission priorities?
“The commission as a whole needs to determine priorities for the residents and work toward a consensus for what those priorities should be. At the top of my list would be to protect the residents’ quality of life, control spending, and be continually anticipating our future growth and the challenges that come with an ever-increasing population.
"Again, over the past 30 years that I have lived here I have witnessed countless times when needs weren’t addressed when they should have been, resulting in solutions that are now costly and complex. Long-term planning and preparedness will go a long way in assuring us long term prosperity through fiscal responsibility.
How do you picture North Port in 20 years?
“I would like to see North Port have become a truly multi-faceted community, offering a high quality of life with multiple amenities which attracted a qualified workforce that led to the high-quality, high-paying job and career opportunities that subsequently came to North Port as a result of our dynamic city.”
If elected, how will you be remembered?
“As one who continued to provide a community service to everyone in North Port, involving people in order that they could feel good about where they live and to feel a sense of empowerment in doing so.
“As an educator and parent, I have followed the creed to 'Say what you mean, but mean what you say.'
“I would like to be thought of as the North Port city commissioner who did that for the people of North Port. I said I would advocate for our quality of life, responsible growth and use of our tax dollars, and to always be the voice for the people … and I meant what I said.”
