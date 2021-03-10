NORTH PORT — Alice White will compare baking pies to spending tax dollars.
It made more sense Wednesday, a day after she won a seat on the North Port City Commission. Budgeting is a priority as White assumes the job following a swearing-in ceremony Saturday. She will serve with Mayor Jill Luke, Vice Mayor Pete Emrich, commissioners Debbie McDowell and Barbara Langdon.
Joseph Garren and Walt Grzesnikowski had also sought the District 1 seat that former Commissioner David Iannotti had left for health reasons. Vanessa Carusone got a key to the city upon leaving the position after a dozen years in November.
White said of the pie-tax spending analogy: “You have to work at it … (people) have gotten away from that.”
A retired school teacher and the founder of the nonprofit People for Trees, White also founded the Pie-Licious Bake Shoppe about five years ago. She admittedly surprised even herself Tuesday after voting results arrived.
The race was to be close, but she won with 60%, meaning that some Republicans switched sides for that day. White is a Democrat and had run in November against Ron Cutsinger for a spot with the Sarasota County Commission. The North Port city commission race is nonpartisan. White finished with 5,352 votes. Garren and Grzesnikowski had 2,696 and 873, respectively.
“Pies,” White added, “are one of those things we forget how it used to be. (Governing) … we've been doing things on the surface that may not be a good idea in the long-term.”
The Daily Sun: The day after, has winning sunk in?
Alice White: “It has now. I think I was in disbelief after the election results came in and thought for sure something was going to change. But when Mr. Garren called to congratulate me, I knew it was final. And then today I received a phone call from Jason Yarborough, the (interim North Port) city manager, advising me about my orientation, and then with all of the message 'pings' from my phone, emails, phone calls, it has definitely sunk in that I am the North Port city commissioner for District 1.”
Sun: The campaign, what was that like?
White: “I appreciated that the campaign period was relatively short, with the qualifying period being the last week of December, and it was great to have a tremendous support system of people around me who agreed to do specific tasks which enabled me to concentrate on being a candidate.
"But I was not ready or prepared for the smear campaign mailers that came out against me. I felt those were especially disrespectful of my residency here for 30 years, the community history I had established, and the work I continue to do for the people of North Port (i.e. planning for the annual Tree Festival which will be April 24!).”
Sun: Goals as a commissioner? How will you govern?
White: “My goal is to continue to be an advocate for the people and to continue to strive for positive changes in our city that will enhance our quality of life. These don't always necessarily have to be one-time events or happenings, but what we can have and do everyday to fully embrace this beautiful, natural part of Florida, our paradise.”
Sun: Advice to others pondering government service?
White: “Anyone who is considering being an elected official should consider the importance and value of truly knowing about where they live, the history, the people. This means having a variety of involvements and establishing roots that are grounded in being involved for no other reason other than sincerely wanting to make our world just a little nicer place to live.”
White takes the oath of office at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The event is at city hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd. Social-distancing rules remain in effect.
