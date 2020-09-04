NSemployee090520

Anita Leach in August was named by her peers as the Sun's employee of the month.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — Anita Leach started with Sun Newspapers as a mail-room advertising inserter.

Leach, who is 51, first came to the Sun in 1994. Today she is an advertising project coordinator, playing an important role in North Port offices with southwest Florida's hometown newspapers.

The mother of two and a grandmother, Leach in August was named by her peers as the Sun's employee of the month.

Asked whether the recognition was a career high point, she replied: “Absolutely. It feels great.”

Name: Anita Leach

Title: Advertising Project Coordinator

With the Sun

“Twenty-six years.”

Day planner

“I enter insert tickets, do account set-ups, order glossy pre-prints and work closely with our vendors on ordering our glossy magazines.”

Favorite thing about work

“It has to be my co-workers. I work with a great group of people.”

Code of conduct

“Always give 100%.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments