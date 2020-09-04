NORTH PORT — Anita Leach started with Sun Newspapers as a mail-room advertising inserter.
Leach, who is 51, first came to the Sun in 1994. Today she is an advertising project coordinator, playing an important role in North Port offices with southwest Florida's hometown newspapers.
The mother of two and a grandmother, Leach in August was named by her peers as the Sun's employee of the month.
Asked whether the recognition was a career high point, she replied: “Absolutely. It feels great.”
Name: Anita Leach
Title: Advertising Project Coordinator
With the Sun
“Twenty-six years.”
Day planner
“I enter insert tickets, do account set-ups, order glossy pre-prints and work closely with our vendors on ordering our glossy magazines.”
Favorite thing about work
“It has to be my co-workers. I work with a great group of people.”
Code of conduct
“Always give 100%.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.