NORTH PORT — The North Port Sun is profiling candidates and issues for the next election cycle.
Barbara Langdon is seeking North Port’s District 2 commission seat held by Christopher Hanks. Hanks is running for a seat on the Sarasota County Commission. Jacqueline Moore and Cheryl Cook have also filed for the position. The primary election is Aug. 18, general election on Nov. 3.
Langdon was born and raised in a blue-collar, working-class neighborhood of Boston, the daughter of a Boston firefighter. Her education includes degrees from Simmons College (Boston), Boston University and Northeastern University (Boston).
NP Sun: Why run for city commission?
Langdon: “As I started paying closer attention to how the city of North Port is being managed, I became increasingly concerned that we are not on a path to future prosperity. We have been spending too much on unnecessary amenities, such as an aquatic center, and not investing enough in things that make North Port an attractive place for businesses (not retail), like bringing sewer and water to commercially zoned areas.
Sun: Qualifying background
Langdon: “Since moving to North Port, I have served the community in a variety of ways:
Organizing North Port Forward, a citizen’s organization for North Port residents
Serving on the city’s Community Economic Development Advisory Board
Serving as communications chair, North Port Republican Club
Contributing as a board member of the North Port Economic Development Corporation
Teaching and coaching for Goodwill’s Microenterprise Program
Serving as a mentor for Score Manasota and Score Port Charlotte
Teaching hundreds of small-business owners how to use digital marketing to grow their business
“I spent the early half of my professional career in marketing for Fortune 100 technology companies, leading high-performance teams to successful results. But why should you vote for me? Because I have the vision, professional experience, educational background and work ethic to be an effective commissioner.”
Sun: Platform goals
Langdon: “I will be laser focused on attracting companies with good paying jobs to locate here in North Port. Not only will these companies help share the tax burden, but by keeping more workers here in North Port, we also give our small businesses a lift.
“I will also work hard for our local businesses. I appreciate that you chose to locate your businesses here and I will do everything I can to help you grow and create even more job opportunities for our residents.
“But attracting new businesses and growing local businesses will be very difficult if we lack the infrastructure to support them. Today, most of our limited parcels zoned commercial/industrial are lacking sewer and water. And our city is lacking reliable internet service … if we want a world-class hospital here in North Port, we need 5G internet. So I will also be focused on approving the kinds of investments that make North Port an attractive place for corporations, healthcare facilities, and other institutions to locate.
“Let’s stop wasteful spending on non-essential amenities. I will be focused on controlling spending, attracting new businesses and helping local businesses to create jobs. This will help ease the tax burden on homeowners, something most folks I’ve talked with are very concerned about.
“In addition, we need to be an integral part of Sarasota County’s plans and I will advocate for North Port’s involvement in those plans. I will actively collaborate with county officials so they are a part of our future and we are a part of theirs.
“Finally, I will do all I can to protect the environment as we grow. However, that protection needs to happen in a balanced way that doesn’t bankrupt the city.”
Sun: How I campaign
Langdon: “I announced my candidacy in August 2019 and pre-pandemic attended chamber events and took advantage of other opportunities to speak with folks in person, including sharing countless cups of coffee with North Port residents. I have a campaign website, www.voteforbarbaralangdon.com, post daily to my Facebook page (@forastrongnorthport); engage with visitors to several Facebook groups; hold Zoom meetings that I promote via email and social media; email regularly to people on my list. I had been looking forward to going door-to-door but decided against it due to COVID-19.”
Sun: As a city commissioner, how would you be remembered in 100 years?
Langdon: “I’d love to be remembered as the ‘tipping point’ commissioner, the commissioner that helped the city build a sustainable city budget built on a diversified economic base.”
