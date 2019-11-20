Meet David Carper: North Port commission (District 1) candidate

The North Port Sun is profiling candidates and issues for the next election cycle. David Carper seeks the North Port District 1 seat held by Commissioner Vanessa Carusone, who terms out. North Port businessman Richard Suggs has also filed for the District 1 position. Other commission candidates include Barbara Langdon (District 2) and Jerry Nicastro (District 3).
Sun: Why are you running for city commission?
Carper: I am from a small town in northeast Indiana, where every neighbor was like family. My parents raised seven kids in a small, three-bedroom home on a very tight budget. I believe that helped me realize the value of every dollar spent in a household.
I am running to bring common sense ideas and solutions to the city without additional tax burden on our great citizens. I believe we have government for two reasons; commerce and for safety.
Sun: What is your background?
Carper: I have over 30 plus years’ experience in the manufacturing sector. I held many managerial positions in my career including supervision, quality engineer and customer service. I feel my biggest asset is my open mind and ability to think outside of the box to help solve North Port’s spending problems.
Sun: What are your platform goals?
Carper: We must attract companies that offer good-paying positions to locate here. This can lessen the tax burden on homeowners. It will allow our graduates from North Port to live and work here instead of commuting to good-paying jobs.
Infrastructure is a high priority. We need to be shovel-ready to attract companies to locate here. Good sewer, water, roads and internet.
Reducing or minimizing the size of government expansion. This can be done through outsourcing tasks done more efficiently by the private sector.
Finance reform. Allow the citizens to vote on city spending over $5 million.
Sun: What should be North Port’s priorities?
Carper: The city must get its spending habits distinguished between needs and wants. Until that can happen, North Port residents will continue to see huge tax increases. The commission will need to review the failures of the past commissioners to allow the city to move forward and prosper.
Sun: How do you campaign?
Carper: I will like to meet as many residents has possible knocking on doors and finding out what they want out of city government. I will use social media platforms to gauge if I have been effective in getting my message out to the residents.
Sun: As a city commissioner, how would you be remembered in 100 years?
Carper: I hope to be the city commissioner that brought fiscal conservative ideas that allowed our great city to grow and prosper. Doing this without adding tax burdens on the residents.
