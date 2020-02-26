North Port on Tuesday dropped the word "interim" from Heather Taylor's job. Commissioners voted to make her the full-time City Clerk for North Port.
Taylor, 45, had served as deputy city clerk since January 2019. Commissioner Jill Luke pushed for Taylor's elevation to the job paying $97,000 annually.
Taylor, Luke said, "is the leadership that was needed in (that) department. It lacked teamwork, positions weren't aligned, it was just a disaster. Telling her story would be awesome." Luke made the motion at Tuesday night's meeting to name Taylor the new City Clerk, and it passed 4-0. City officials will now negotiate a contract with Taylor.
The North Port Sun asked Taylor some questions about her background and tenure with the city.
Heather Taylor: "I am a mother of two beautiful daughters and about to take on the new title of grandma this coming July. I joined the US Army when I was 22 years old. I spent 15 years on active duty working in various administrative jobs. I was stationed in Texas, Virginia, Germany, Washington, DC, and deployed to Afghanistan in 2005. After active duty, I spent six years in the reserves and retired in February 2019."
Beginnings: "I started my career in local government as a temporary recording secretary with the city of Venice. Opportunity presented itself and I progressed rather quickly into the assistant city clerk position. I learned so much working in Venice and loved this job field that I never knew existed prior to that. When the opportunity for the deputy clerk position opened in North Port, I was eager to apply."
So far: "I live in North Port … it is a larger city and I had the encouragement and support of others in local government guiding me. I did not expect so many changes after my employment with the city. But it has worked out well. We have a great team in the clerk’s office, as well as the continued support of the commission and staff throughout the city. I look forward to continuing to make a positive impact wherever I can."
What's next: "I am still learning the secret to making a large department work. The approach I have taken thus far is to work as one team versus individual people. Everyone in the department has their strengths and their weaknesses, including myself. I have found it helpful to encourage staff to try and understand the different qualities each of us provides that make the department successful."
On leadership: "I feel that people want to be empowered to do their job and to grow. Not allowing people to take charge of their tasks shows lack of trust and employees don’t thrive in that atmosphere. What I believe I got from being in the army — that has helped me during my time here with the city — is to lead by example. I would not ask of someone something I would not do myself. If I don’t know something, I will learn it. I don’t stand and watch, I participate. I believe that the other members of the city clerk team have been receptive to these changes and it shows in the overall productivity of our office."
Goals: "Are simple. To continue to learn and grow in this field and to continue to support those in my office, the city commission and the city of North Port."
Advice: "My advice to those considering public service is to just go for it! I never considered it in the past but it has proven to be one of the most rewarding choices I have ever made."
To contact Taylor, email htaylor@cityofnorthport.com.
