Meet Jerome Fletcher: North Port's new city manager started Friday

NORTH PORT — Healing. Working with other towns and Sarasota County. And moving North Port to a “higher level.”
These items were on Jerome Fletcher's agenda. He is North Port's new city manager. His first day was Friday, timed with the new fiscal year. He will oversee a nearly $200 million budget and some 700 workers.
“We can't do it alone,” he said of the city working with surrounding communities.
Fletcher replaces Pete Lear, which covered the healing on his list. Lear was a former finance director replacing Jonathan Lewis, who was named to run Sarasota County as administrator. Lear went on leave in July 2020 after details of a workplace romance surfaced.
Following a messy two-month investigation, North Port commissioners brought Lear back that September. He resigned a month later, however, and left in November. Assistant City Manager Jason Yarborough was interim through Friday. He was returned to the No. 2 role.
“We will begin the healing process of the past,” Fletcher said of his top priority.
Fletcher is a career civil worker, was last a deputy administrator with Montgomery County in Maryland. North Port hired a head hunter to sort through city manager candidates.
Fletcher emerged as the commission's choice.
His hiring came amid minor quibbling, however, as Commissioner Debbie McDowell had objected to $30,000 in moving expenses. Commissioners also debated a monthly car allowance, settling on $500.
But McDowell was alone, as her four colleagues voted to OK the four-year deal that pays Fletcher perks, including the $30,000, plus a $185,000 salary. Lear earned some $163,000.
Fletcher referred to his new community as beautiful.
“The people are so friendly,” he said, adding that his family will live in Wellen Park, which is another issue his administration confronts, as a political group there wishes to decouple the former West Villages from city boundaries. A district court hearing on that "divorce" is Oct. 8.
Fletcher must also deal with the coronavirus that has changed how business is conducted at city hall. And the Gabby Petito-Brian Laundrie saga continues in and around the city, as well, though the FBI handles is leading that investigation.
Fletcher, Mayor Jill Luke said, “is exactly what we need in this city, at this time.”
Since a Monday commission workshop had been canceled, Fletcher's first public meeting is 10 a.m. Thursday in commission chambers. City hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd.
