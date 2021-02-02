NORTH PORT — Meet John Meisel, president of the West Villagers for Responsible Government.
But first the backstory on a contentious North Port “divorce.” The estranged couple are the West Villagers group and homebuilders at Wellen Park, or what had been West Villages at conception in 2002.
A political committee, West Villagers for Responsible Government, was started by disgruntled homeowners.
The West Villages Improvement District governs Wellen Park. Its board is represented by builders and a homeowner, Victor Dobrin, a founder of West Villagers for Responsible Government.
Its members had first filed voter petitions last summer to have Wellen Park property removed from North Port's boundaries and placed within unincorporated Sarasota County. The group filed a second batch of petitions in October.
Unincorporated means that a municipal government agency has no legal status or oversight of the territory. There are just four incorporated towns within Sarasota County’s 725 square miles: North Port, Venice, the city of Sarasota and Longboat Key. Other communities such as Nokomis, South Venice and the northern part of Englewood are all unincorporated areas of Sarasota County.
North Port commissioners in May will get what’s called a feasibility report from Fort Lauderdale-based Munilytics, for which the city is paying some $75,000. That deadline is timed to petitions from within West Villages.
Wellen Park builders filed a lawsuit to prevent contraction, or deannexation, or what is deemed a “divorce” by some. A 12th Judicial Circuit judge last week ruled in favor of the West Villagers, saying the process was a political one rather than a legal one at this point. Granting the developers’ injunction, Judge Hunter W. Carroll wrote in his decision, would “halt this legislatively required process midstream,” and that doing so would not have served the public interest.
Courts and, ultimately, Wellen Park’s registered voters, may have the final say, however.
The Daily Sun asked John Meisel about himself and his group's aims. Here are his answers in his own words:
About him
“I moved to West Villages in early 2020 permanently after having had a condo in Englewood that I used regularly for over seven years. We so much loved the area that my wife and I decided to relocate full-time to the southwest coast from Lake Mary, just north of Orlando. I spent almost 10 years in the Army and recently retired from the information technology sector after 25 years.”
Background
“I became aware of the city of North Port proposing to raise the property taxes over 30%, and joined with other residents to voice our opposition to the proposed rate hike. Our voices were heard by the city commission, and they backed off their increase to just over 13%.
“Instead of balancing the budget by making adjustments to spending, they instead used 'unallocated' funds from the General Fund with a verbal commitment to replenish the fund over the year. This is the same fund for which they recently approved a resolution to change the minimum percentage from 5-10% to less than 10% because they never replenished and were falling below the required amount.
“Our group, West Villagers for Responsible Government (WV4RG), was formed due to the total fiscal irresponsibility exhibited by not only the commissioners at the time, but also those that preceded them. After discovering the illegal annexation that occurred in 2000, for which Sarasota County sued the city of North Port and won, and the ruling was upheld by the Appellate Court, we determined we had a viable way to mitigate and stop the wasteful spending of our tax dollars, through the Florida State statute, to petition for deannexation.”
Courting relief
“Wellen Park LLLP filed suit against WV4RG in an attempt to stop us from our Florida state constitutional rights to petition the local municipality for contraction. The basis of their argument hinges on 'vested rights,' which is essentially the amount of money they have invested in the development. The court recently ruled that they were not going to order the injunction to stop the city of North Port from performing the required feasibility study, as it directly conflicted with a statute that dates back to 1869.
“Furthermore, their argument that our efforts have caused 'enormous uncertainty' to their business is just not true. In fact, Wellen Park was just recognized by a national publication for being the fourth-fastest growing master-planned community in the country.
Wishing North Port residents 'the best'
“Our initiative is not based on reducing our taxes … it is about not having our taxes wasted on projects or initiatives for which we receive no value. Additionally, we have no issue with the residents of North Port and believe that the residents are wonderful individuals.
"Unfortunately, they are caught up in a fiscal quagmire for which there is no end in sight. There has been the talk track that all we care about is not paying taxes. The truth of the matter is that our taxes will reduce by 26% compared to Sarasota County unincorporated rates, but that is a benefit and not the reason.
“We wish the all the residents of North Port the best in dealing with the commission of North Port and the financial headwinds they are facing. We hope they don't hold it against us for having the ability escape the excessive taxation.
“Lastly, for those that are not aware, the city of North Port has not spent a single dollar in the development of West Villages. All infrastructure and capital investments have been funded through our own West Villages Improvement District bonds or through impact fees that are refunded to the developer for the buildout of infrastructure of a (Wellen Park) wastewater treatment plant or the (Wellen Park) fire/police station, as an example.”
