NORTH PORT — It seemed like years for John Poplawski to learn to flush a toilet. That is odd for some, but for others born with autism, flushing is much more than pressing a lever.
It can be downright frightening.
“I also had these common sensory sensitivities,” the North Porter wrote of his childhood in a detailed autobiography, recipe and vocabulary guide, “like bright lights in the bathroom and thinking how loud a toilet flush can be. And I was so scared up to a point that I had visioned like if I was going to get flushed away.”
Poplawski, 25, has overcome great challenges in his time, documenting the maze of autism in his autobiography “Know and Overcoming Autism: The Puzzle of Autism,” which timelines his life, almost by the hour in the Northeast and later Florida, to adulthood.
What the story boils down to is young man analyzing and working through, even appreciating, the fears or obsessions he was born with. These are noted with great care in a book that is also remarkably insightful; letters to those with autistic family — “Seeing the world in 3 dimensions” — self-improvement projects, Bible verses relating to disabilities, favorite recipes, a vocabulary list, whether the word is a verb, noun or adjective, and a description of the word.
It's also difficult, listing a four-week period in 2014, for instance, where he judges each day in percentages.
“Monday of October 25, 2014,” he wrote “60% good, 40% bad.”
“I do look so hard for for securement and affirmation,” he wrote in another passage about his parents divorcing, “like I want to be loved and to also know that I am doing very well in life.”
Poplawski has evolved into an advocate for those with autism and for their families, and he has had since written a second book and is working on a third. He lives in North Port with his mother, Sherry, and a sister.
Nikki French, executive director of Clara's Clubhouse in North Port, an advocacy group for those with sensory sensitivities and autism, said: “We all need to walk a mile in another one's shoes. It has been a privilege and an honor” to meet John. “He is phenomenal.”
John Poplawski in his own words
“I came to the interest of creating a book in late spring of 2013, and I had always enjoyed writing essays and making speeches. I tell other people about my experience with autism through the form of a book; if you find yourself having difficulty to tell others of who you are in a sociable way, you can be in a quiet area to write down of what you want to write about.
“The community around me is just so supportive and thankful that I have the ability to make that difference by helping their relatives with autism, to encourage them that they’re not alone and they will overcome their challenges, too.
“I have personally spoken to Mayor Jill Luke. I had briefly told her what I will be doing to keep myself going to keep that commitment of making a difference through the service of volunteering within the community.
“I have two recipes that I love to work with, which is the Fudgy Gooey Hershey Brownies and the Butterhorns that had ran through my family tree for many years. I love bike riding, walking on trails, swimming, cooking and baking, writing books, drawing and serving my time in volunteering.
“I am in the process of writing my third book called 'Experiencing God’s Presence Moment by Moment.' I understand what it's like being different, but I want to encourage my readers that they can know who Jesus is and learn more about Him through God’s Word and to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
“When you make that most important decision, you will be transformed into a new creation and be guided by the Holy Spirit to do what God wants you to do on how to be the reflecting image of Jesus Christ. And having a personal relationship with Him, is what helps me to overcome the challenges of having autism.”
