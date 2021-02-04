NORTH PORT — A March 9 election is set to replace North Port Commissioner David Iannotti. He resigned in December citing health issues.
Three candidates running to fill that District 1 vacancy are Alice White, Walter “Walt” Grzesnikowski and Joseph Garren.
The Sarasota County League of Women Voters hosts a Feb. 8 virtual town hall for the candidates, and the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has a candidate social media forum on Friday (Feb. 4).
The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections has released sample ballots.
Meet the candidate: Joseph Garren
Tell us about your background.
“I was born and raised in and around the Chicagoland area. I grew up with a father that taught me that working hard will help you get what you want out of life … and that kind of work ethic has stayed with me throughout my life. My wife and I have always wanted to eventually make our way to Southwest Florida since we spent a lot of time visiting my mother-in-law in Englewood and my wife's aunt and uncle in North Port. I jumped at the opportunity to transfer from my job as a quality control engineer for a company that makes bellows for the aerospace industry locally. Making a life here in Southwest Florida has been a dream come true.”
Why run for city commission?
“I would like to serve the community that I have come to love. Being a former Illinois resident, I have witnessed first-hand what bad policy and fiscal mismanagement can do to a state and its residents. I’ve never run for public office before and I think I would bring a fresh perspective to local government.”
What are your top three commission priorities?
“My first priority as commissioner would be to focus on attracting higher-paying jobs to the city of North Port. Job creation, supporting our local businesses and economic development are more important than ever as we are making our way through the pandemic. We need to support our local businesses — they are the lifeblood of this community. North Port offers many jobs in the retail and food service industries, but residents need to travel outside the city to earn higher-paying jobs. Attracting companies to the city would also help alleviate future tax burdens and would provide benefits to the city and its residents in the long term.
“Another priority would be to keep taxes low. We should be looking for ways to rein in spending where possible and help the city avoid unnecessary legal issues. Another priority would be to bring tourism and ecotourism to the city as another form of generating revenue. We have such a unique city with beautiful natural resources like the Myakka River and Warm Mineral Springs that I feel, if implemented and promoted properly, can be a great source of enjoyment and financial benefit for North Port and its residents.”
How do you picture North Port in 20 years?
“With the right leadership, the city of North Port will be the best place to live, work and play. Cultivating an environment that promotes a thriving job market, low taxes, preservation of our natural resources, along with offering amenities for families to enjoy, will ensure that North Port will be a place that residents will be proud to call home.”
If elected, how will you be remembered?
“I would hope to be remembered as the commissioner that did everything he could to make North Port prosperous for its residents as well as the city.”
