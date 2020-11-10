NORTH PORT — The city's spokesperson has been named president of the Florida Municipal Communicators Association.
Josh Taylor was installed during the association’s virtual business meeting last week. He is replacing outgoing president Todd DeAngelis with the city of Parkland.
Taylor, 42, is a Sarasota County native joining the city as its public information officer in 2015. He currently heads all communications, social media and traditional media relations for the city, its police and fire rescue units. He had been a news reporter and anchor with ABC-7 WWSB in Sarasota. Taylor is a graduate of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. He and his wife Kristin have two daughters.
North Port Sun: What is the Florida Municipal Communicators Association? And it's role.
Taylor: “The FMCA is a professional network of individuals providing communications leadership and support in Florida’s cities, towns, and villages. The only association of its kind, the FMCA offers communications professionals opportunities to learn, share, and develop innovative solutions for the municipalities they serve. The association is administered by the Florida League of Cities, a long-standing entity which currently provides contractual support services to seven other local government associations.”
Sun: Plans for the group in your term?
Taylor: “First, is to help the organization grow. We have to help city leadership around the state understand how important the communication role is. How vital getting info to residents and working with the media is. As a former reporter, I believe in transparency and making sure local media gets what they need to do their job. I want those in this role to understand their responsibility to the profession and to those they serve.
“I also want to focus on professional standards and starting to come up with a way for communication professionals to get accredited in the field. This would take place through a number of standards, tests, and courses.”
Sun: Seems like plenty of distrust with the media, with government spokespeople. What's the truth of your job? What aren't we seeing?
Taylor: “Even after two decades of providing info here locally, you have to prove yourself every day. There are no free passes. You understand that not everyone is going to like what you have to say, but if you remain honest, it usually works out.
"I personally try my hardest to avoid the politics, but sometimes it’s unavoidable. You just have to give the accurate info, not be a roadblock, and let people have their say. The challenge is making sure that people have all the info in order to come to a conclusion. Typically, I find that when people are upset, they just don’t have all the info. So that’s our challenge, to make sure the right info is easily available, one way or another.”
Sun: Advice to those considering media or public relations?
Taylor: “You better love it. It’s 24/7, 365 stress. Stress of knowing what needs to be done, stress of not knowing what needs to be done. I wake up every morning to two problems I didn’t even know existed the day before. If you like getting comfortable, this is not the gig. It is however a rewarding career. To be able to help people by simply informing them is beautiful. To help represent an organization full of good people who are just trying to provide quality service and keep people safe, is an honor and a highlight in my life.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
