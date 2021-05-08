Meet Nikki Sanders: Her North Port police story, fear, ussies and donuts

Editor's note: The dialogue in this article is printed with permission of the writer. It was edited for spelling and punctuation.
NORTH PORT — On a morning walk with her poodle, Nicolette “Nikki” Sanders saw two North Port police cars parked back from the street, as if waiting to pounce.
The setting was ominous; what was happening, she wondered. Were they watching her? Her friends in Philadelphia had warned about such things in moving to Florida, she said later.
The patrol officers, it turned out, had staked the area for kids running ATVs on private property.
In a follow-up note to North Port police, Sanders, who is Black, wrote: “When you are new to the area, walking your dog, see two cop cars, early in the morning, surrounded by woods, no one is outside, it’s the start of BLM (Black Lives Matter) … you panic HARD!”
What happened that morning near her home, though, ended on a happy note, she said, and a huge social media reaction, a string of responses to what she wrote.
“The officer rolls down his window,” she continued, “you panic even harder, heart is beating at speeds you didn’t even know were possible, and he smiles and says 'Good morning!' My panicking took 5 years off my life in 30 seconds!”
Sanders, who is 46, placed her message to police on social media. Which drew the attention of the North Port Police Department. A police spokesperson responded with: “Today we got a nice note from resident Nikki Woo Sanders. We work everyday to prove ourselves to those we serve. #Together.”
The story ended with Sanders writing: “So you meet Police Commander Joe (Fussell) and Mayor Jill Luke and tell them how you wish you had the sense to take an ussie (group selfie) with the nice officers, but instead you were so overwhelmed with relief you cried and hurried off like a track star. Well months later at my request they showed up to take an ussie! Yay!
“Now, why is this important? Yes, there are bad cops out there, of course! (Newsflash: BAD PEOPLE ARE EVERY WHERE!). But in support of the struggle my people have historically had with law enforcement, I want to highlight the GOOD ONES in hopes that the bad ones will one day get a clue! If we highlight and support the good ones the way we do the bad ones, maybe just maybe the bad ones will weed themselves out or get on board.
“Try to get to know your local law enforcement. Will it completely stop the things that are going on? No, but if getting to know just some of the officers in your area could help improve the perceptions, decrease the violence/crime and change the relations in the community, it is worth a try! I challenge you from Philly to Florida to Cali to Maryland to Virginia, help better these awful times and encourage law enforcement. These officers said no one has ever requested to take an ussie with them! They were all smiles! They made my day last year and I’m happy to make theirs today!
“If you think ALL police are bad, then you might as well join a hate group … because if all cops are bad, then all black people, all Asians, all white people are bad too, and that is just not true! I asked the officers, what shall I send to the district for them to enjoy and to thank them for their service? Panera or donuts? They laughed and said donuts. BUT in all seriousness they didn’t want to perpetuate the stereotype. But these 4 do in fact love donuts! So DONUTS IT IS!!!
Thank you for your service NPPD! Thank you Mayor Luke and Commander Joe for listening and making this happen!”
Nicolette Sanders, posting as Nikki Woo Sanders on social media, is the owner of Change Consulting Solutions in North Port, is the volunteer director of membership and recruitment for United Way of South Sarasota County.
The Daily Sun: Your reaction to a police officer's kind greeting may be hard for some to understand.
Nikki Sanders: “Philadelphia police would never say 'good morning.' I was trying not to look (at the North Port police cars), turning myself invisible when he rolled the window down. It was like, oh my God, he's nice. Just like that.
“We had a lot of bad experiences with Philly cops. And, yes, this is the south. I was asked why would you move there? So many things going through my mind. People not in our shoes wouldn't understand. And while it's not pink glitter and unicorns, it's actually safe here.
Sun: Your note and social posting were popular on social media.
Sanders: “I told as many people as possible. A lot of people reached out and thanked me. One told me 'I needed that.' The absurdity of the word 'all' … is just not right.”
Sun: Message to others about police?
Sanders: “They're people too. At the end of the day they want to get home to their families too.”
