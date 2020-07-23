NORTH PORT — Barbara Lockhart came late to environmental activism.
But the North Port woman has made up lots of ground — two years ago creating The Environmental Conservancy of North Port, a nonprofit ultimately pushing for land preservation and to provide a homebase for Florida scrub-jay birds.
Her group has purchased one vacant parcel, with another pending. The goal is a corridor of habitat-friendly land for scrub-jays, a bird found only in Florida.
For her work, Lockhart has earned North Port's 2020 Greenest Citizen Award. The winner is chosen by locals in a vote. City arborists George Murphy and David Jayroe presented the award. Lockhart, a 50-year-old legal auditor, shared thoughts with Sun Newspapers.
Green award, big deal?
Lockhart: “Yes, the award is a big deal in my life. I was totally surprised; I never expected to be voted for to begin with, much less to receive enough votes to win. I do what I do because my heart tells me to, but for it to be appreciated by so many makes it even more worthwhile. I am honored, to say the least.”
North Port is a Tree City USA. What more could it do?
“Become more coexist-focused. Development is the No. 1 priority and has been for years, at the total expense of our environment, our tree canopy, our wildlife. Changes to approach and attitude to embrace the environment and work with it; develop with it, versus developing against it, would not be that difficult to accomplish. It is all in the mindset.”
And?
“Have a tree board or department. Yes, the city has two arborists now, and it also has a tree board. However, that tree board was being considered for dissolution/merger into the Environmental Advisory Board earlier this year due to lack of membership and productivity. Citizens found out about this basically last minute; many had no idea the tree board needed membership and productivity assistance; several spoke up to commission against dissolution/merger of the board; so commission decided to give the board six months to obtain additional membership and create an updated list of goals and objectives.”
Or
“Have a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita. This standard deals with tree care ... planting, removal and care of city trees ... yes, the city plants trees, but there should be more planting and less removal. Currently, trees are slated for removal at McKibben Park by the city to put in a parking lot ... despite citizen outcry, again ... how does that make Tree City USA (North Port is one) sense? It does not.”
North Port in 20-30 years?
“In my perfect world, North Port would be a city that has developed in conjunction with its natural landscape, with development tucked in between conserved stands of pines and sprawling oaks and clusters of sabal palms. We would be an ecotourism hot spot. Shade would be abundant, green spaces in urban neighborhoods would be, too, thanks to the lot purchase efforts of The Environmental Conservancy of North Port, and the city, too — people in our neighborhoods would be able to walk to passive parks for a hike and a nature escape; parking lots would not be barren deserts and neither would larger developments because mature trees had been saved and incorporated into the development plans; in a nutshell, coexisting with our environment would be the norm.”
Advice to others
“Whether you are a local or someone who has relocated, educate yourself on the environment you are living in here in North Port. Go outside and look around you. Examine what is growing on the vacant lot next door to you. Buy if you can, remove invasive plant species and then leave it alone. Observe the habits of the birds in your neighborhood more closely. Listen to the sounds of nature in the dark.”
