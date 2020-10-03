Meet Officer Corey Byington, rookie cop says 'be an asset, not a liability'

NORTH PORT — Rookie patrol officer Corey Byington had sponged up the basics.
But the No. 1 thing he came away with was this: “There are bad people, good people and good people making mistakes,” he said recently before a night shift at the North Port Police Department.
“My job is to figure out which is which … to do it respectfully and to be an asset (to my community), not a liability.”
Byington, having worked in North Port's utilities division before the city recruited him to become its newest police officer, enters the profession at a tough time. Demonized and demoralized, veteran officers are retiring or just walking away, according tracking accounts.
Byington, 37, understands the challenges ahead. But modern law enforcement training, he said, has adapted and puts rookie police in a better place to succeed.
“You're only nervous,” he said, "if you don't prepare.”
What Byington and others like him face, however, is formidable, according to the U.S. Bureau Labor Statistics. The rate of fatal work injuries in 2014 was 13.5 per 100,000 full-time officers, compared to 3.4 for all occupations.
And police officers are at a higher risk of work-related injuries or illness than most occupations, the government reported. On average, 115 police and sheriff’s patrol officers suffered fatal work injuries each year from 2003 to 2014, for instance. Homicides accounted for 45% of fatal work injuries for police officers in 2014, 8% for all occupations.
But it's the new normal that most alarms national police agencies, according to media reports and some vocal police.
Recent examples included:
• In two months in Colorado, nearly 250 officers left their departments.
• In Rochester, New York, the city's police chief and his command staff retired.
• In Chicago, where 24 police officers retire on average each month, 51 were scheduled to leave in September after 59 left in August.
• In New York City, a record 179 officers filed for retirement in July compared to the 35 in 2019.
And in Minneapolis, where George Floyd's death sparked a national movement, 100 officers have since quit or taken leaves of absence
“You aren’t going to have to abolish the police, we won’t be around for it,” police blogger Travis Yates in a June essay wrote on lawofficer.com. “And while I know most Americans still appreciate us, it’s not enough and the risk is too high. Those of you that say 'thank you,' or buy the occasional meal, it means everything.”
While drama on American streets is sometimes overplayed, calls for police defunding and social unrest is real. The city of New York in June had transferred $1 billion of police spending to other programs, for instance. As that movement floats about, Byington and others must perform, often with cellphones recording every move, North Port spokesman Josh Taylor said.
“Anyone with a TV can see (police) are under a microscope,” he said. “Most of it is unfair, some of it is not. Fortunately, we're a stable city and (police applicants) want to work here.”
Byington had been a utilities worker for nearly 15 years, first with Charlotte County, then with North Port. Police work wasn't on the radar, the Port Charlotte native said. And in July 2019 up popped a city recruitment memo. It intrigued him, talking it over with his wife and their three kids.
In choosing Byington, the city paid for his training, which was interrupted by COVID-19. His class at Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota could complete its work in small pods, all socially distanced from one another and isolated from the outside, he said.
De-escalation was the theme in five months at the school's Criminal Justice Academy, Byington said, cooling an angry motorist or calming a domestic dispute.
“Ultimately, you learn,” he said, “we're providing a service. There's safety, of course, ours and theirs.”
Saddled up for the graveyard shift, Byington wears pounds of gear, a bullet-resistant vest and a body camera. North Port police work 12 hours, three- and four-day weeks, every other weekend. He has transitioned away from training with a veteran and now patrols alone as 95% of North Port snoozes.
It's that 5% he's charged with keeping an eye on.
"Work hard and stay humble," he said of advice to others considering police work. "I'm glad to have the opportunity."
Locals appreciate men and women such as Byington and his 122 North Port police comrades.
“I would thank this rookie, and his family, for answering the call to serve and protect complete strangers,” said Judy Ramirez, a North Porter who had staged a pro-police rally in June. “Particularly in these trying times, when being a police officer is looked upon by some as being something less than honorable.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
