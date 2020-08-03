Editor’s note: The North Port Sun is profiling candidates and issues for the next election cycle.
NORTH PORT — North Port businessman Richard Suggs is running for the District 1 city commission seat held by Vanessa Carusone. David Iannotti and Nicholas Trolli have also announced for the position.
North Port’s primary election is Aug. 18, general election on Nov. 3. Early voting starts Saturday in Sarasota County.
Richard Suggs, 60, co-owns the tax-accounting firm The Suggs Group, with wife Trish. They are eight-year residents of North Port. He has served as chair of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Business and Economic Development Committee, with North Port’s Community Economic Development Advisory Board, and with the board of directors for the Community Broadband Radio Association, parent nonprofit for WKDW 97.5 FM in North Port. He volunteers at the radio station as host for the Southwest Florida Live program.
Why run for city commission?
“I feel that only through expressing possible solutions can we ever improve a problem we are facing. I ask questions and it gets my mind working on ideas for fixing problems. As I campaign, I hope people don’t prejudge my intentions by seeing that I am a conservative and favor smart economic development. I will be glad to come talk to any group and discuss solutions to our issues in this city.”
Qualfying background
“My professional background has been in financial accounting and tax accounting, from owning a franchise tax operation, a CFO of a start-up freight logistics company, to a small business specialist in Plant City and North Port. I thoroughly enjoy the problem-solving and strategic planning aspects of income tax planning and preparation. I seem to have a knack for putting people and situations together to create synergistic opportunities.”
Platform goals
“Use smart development opportunities to make North Port a city where our citizens can learn, live, work and play. This will be accomplished through identifying infrastructure projects that will boost our ability to attract high paying career positions. Commerce parks, health-care facilities, high-speed internet, water and sewer, and roads are high priorities. There are governmental grants available on the county, state and federal level to help defray these costs so not to burden our taxpayers with huge bonds or tax assessments. With our explosive growth, we must meet the demands of providing citizens of our city with exceptional service.”
North Port’s priorities?
“I will push for deregulation/reregulation measures to help reduce punishing regulations on citizens and businesses. I will strive to find efficiencies in government bureaucracies that will help reduce costs that drive up tax rates. In my preparation for running, I constantly hear people ask why we do things a certain way? The answer typically is because that is how it has always been done. We need to discuss and look for ways to improve the customer experience for our citizens and to eliminate unnecessary duplication of services.
“Additionally, I have no desire to make North Port into Sarasota South. I love the aesthetics of our city and want to keep as much of our truly natural areas, natural.
“As strange as some people will find this, smart economic development will provide a better chance of saving our natural areas than progressing as we have been. We need an updated and viable economic development plan. Slash-and-clear development that seems to be happening on much of our available land is not smart economic development.
“North Port is such a young and immature city. At only 60 years old, North Port doesn’t have the culture of many established cities. Many of our working citizens identify more with their neighboring employment city than with their residential city. I don’t believe there is a person that has graduated from North Port High School has a child that has graduated from North Port High School. So, the legacy factor hasn’t taken hold of this city.
“We don’t have a downtown area, a vibrant entertainment district or a real identity. While our identifiable priorities may be tangible things like water retention facilities, road widenings, hospitals and infrastructure, I strongly believe we need to prioritize a city identity and culture that makes people want to do their best and treat everyone with kindness and civility. A city that adopts a ‘North Port Proud’ attitude. Then the possibilities are endless.”
As a city commissioner, how would you be remembered in 100 years?
“I probably won’t be remembered in 100 years. That’s not what drives me. And that makes me different from almost every other politician. I am truly a high-tide-raises-all-boats kind of person and believe as a Christian that helping others succeed is my greatest reward. I think the potential of this city and its people is endless. It is my hope that if I am remembered in 100 years, it is for allowing this city to achieve its potential and not restricting it from doing so.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.