Meet Steve Leclerc, leads North Port nonprofit helping the hungry

Steve Leclerc is executive director for HOPE for North Port, a nonprofit for the New Hope Community Church. The group at Thanksgiving prepared meals and helped feed more than 3,200 mostly low-income people, for instance, with 280 turkeys and the fixings. Members also delivered some 800 holiday meals. The program has outreach in other communities as it grows.
Originally from New Hampshire, Steve, 48, and his wife, Amy, relocated to Southwest Florida to pursue their vision of working with disadvantaged citizens. He dedicates his time to helping train disciples and carry out the churches’ vision to serve God by serving those around him and training others to do the same.
He has run a family-owned manufacturing business for the last decade. He has also been the director of youth programs for a local church and a teacher for a private Christian school. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida.
NP Sun: What's the history of New Hope Community Church?
Leclerc: "New Hope Community Church was a plant church from First Alliance in Port Charlotte in 2004. After Hurricane Charley torn the roof off the First Alliance building, Pastor Eddie (DeJesus) decided to keep the church plant going by meeting in his house, then eventually in the schools.
In 2009, the church bought the First Presbyterian on Biscayne Drive, where they have been ever since. They have since planted several campuses — New Hope West in Venice with campus minister Mike Saxton, Iglesia Nueva Esperanza, with campus minister Archie Ruiz, and one which has become their own standalone church in Port Charlotte (GO Church).
New Hope is currently getting ready to plant both an English speaking (with Tony Ajhar as campus minister) and Spanish-speaking campus in Arcadia to serve the population that is marginalized in that area."
Sun: What's happening out there?
Leclerc: "The demand for pantries and meal programs is high, right? And why? We exist to glorify God by loving people into a personal relationship with Jesus and by demonstrating the love of Christ across racial, cultural, economic and gender barriers.
New Hope is a place for imperfect people to belong. Our serving the community through the food pantry and other reaches we do is a natural extension of our willingness to be the hands and feet of Christ and care for the poor and marginalized among us.
"As we have offered more for the pantry, we have naturally seen some increase, most likely due to our frequency and availability. Our real goal is to come alongside those in need and connect them to those who can work with them to be self-sustainable. We remove barriers .… so naturally people feel comfortable attending."
Sun: Can we do more to help?
Leclerc: "You can always do more to help. All our outreaches always need volunteers. You can find a list of volunteer opportunities listed at www.hopefornp.org/calendar."
Sun: Enough time in the day for your team?
Leclerc: "We are blessed to have many talented servant leaders. Many are bi-vocational and bring a multitude of skills and talents to our outreaches. We have found if we keep Christ first. He always provides the time and margin to accomplish his will for us."
Sun: Faith helps? What's the secret to succeeding?
Leclerc: "A strong relationship with Christ is the driving force behind all we do. We are focused on discipleship, rearing new leaders and removing barriers to those looking to share their gifts and talents."
Sun: Advice to those considering charity work or volunteering?
Leclerc: "Just do it! There is nothing more rewarding than the joy you can bring to another's life!"
