Think of it as a US Census for the Legacy Trail in Sarasota County.
Volunteers are tracking how many of us use the county-run biking/jogging corridor soon connected to North Port.
To do this, they have set up three motion- and heat-sensing devices along the trail to count bicyclists, runners and walkers using the 12.5-mile former railroad line. Last year the count was about 290,000.
But flipping raw mechanical data to real numbers has been Steve Martin’s job. A retired engineer nicknamed “the Rocket Scientist” with the nonprofit Friends of the Legacy Trail, Martin uses a math formula to convert what the machines record on the trail to easy-to-read printouts and real-time counters on a couple of websites.
While his conversion tables — and the explanation of how they work — may leave us scratching our heads, Martin’s trail-counting formula, based on algebra, is about 95% accurate, according to trail-watchers with hand counters and trail cameras that verify the numbers. His equation uses C’s (counter values), X’s (counter devices) and graphs to pinpoint exact trail use, said Martin, who is 73 and has an advanced engineering degree and worked on nuclear power plants for submarines before eventually landing in Sarasota.
“I think,” he said, “it’s fun to solve problems.”
The accuracy of exact Legacy Trail usage is important because it means dollars, money from recreation grants and to show voters that a $65 million surtax they approved to purchase land and grow the trail was worth it. Those funds will wind up in North Port, where a connector is planned. It is being designed and has received a thumbs up from North Porters in public hearings.
Martin’s math has been vital in helping the Legacy Trail’s evolution, both to capture dollars and to bring awareness.
“If we’re not counted,” said Sharon Donovan, North Port coordinator for Friends of the Legacy Trail, “then we don’t count.”
In a short span, the Legacy Trail has attracted a loyal following. On a random weekday, for instance, bike riders, walkers and runners swish past Steve Martin showing the newest trail tracker. It is a device capturing body heat images of those passing it. Because not everyone travels the whole length of Legacy Trail, Martin’s math works an accurate average of daily users.
Martin’s exceptional science skills have also created another Legacy Trail program. The Square Foot Campaign is for purchasing square feet/foot of the trail. For your dollars you get a personalized Certificate of Appreciation with the GPS location of your square feet/foot. The GPS upload and the idea is Steve Martin’s contribution. The program has raised about $78,000, which is turned over to Sarasota County to help grow the trail, to purchase more counting devices.
Which has Steve Martin sharpening his pencil.
For more information on the Legacy Trial, visit www.friendsofthelegacy trail.org.
