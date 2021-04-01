NORTH PORT — Tom Lasprogato retires Friday as the city’s Building Division manager.
A Connecticut native, Lasprogato, 64, was a journeyman electrician and business owner when he started with the city in 1992. During that period of rapid growth, a near disastrous 2008-09, and a return to record development, he also served as Florida chapter president with the International Association of Electrical Inspectors. Southern Section president (for 12 states) and with the board of directors in 2017 were professional highlights of his 46-year career.
Tom and Joan Lasprogato have two daughters, Jennifer and Amanda. He will golf, fish and travel, but mostly he looks forward to spending time with his grandchildren, he said.
Lasprogato: “I began my electrical career in 1971 when a love of electricity started, graduated from J.M. Wright Technical Vocational High School in Stamford (Connecticut). I had served in an apprenticeship program for four years before earning a journeyman status while working with Lucci Electric. Married my high school sweetheart and love of my life, Joan, in 1978. After seven years with Lucci Electric, we relocated to Venice, where I became part owner of J-Mac Electric; did that for another 10 years.
“In 1992 I had an opportunity to work for the city of North Port, starting out as an electrical inspector. There were only two other inspectors at the time. The Building Department was inspecting 200-300 homes per year. It was a small retirement community of about 12,000 back then and had recently changed from a mayoral/commission form of government to commission/city manager. That was shortly before the city bought utilities from General Development Corp.
“I quickly moved up to chief electrical inspector and eventually Building Division manager, managing inspectors from all four industry disciplines (electric, plumbing, HVAC and building). Hurricane Andrew hit Florida a few months (August 1992) after I started and the area received 20 inches of rain in a six-day period.”
“I’ve seen the city grow to a population of over 75,000. Last year we had over 13,000 (building) permits and performed over 61,000 inspections, beating the old record of 11,500 permits in 2005. The department has expanded, handling all of the permitting, plan reviews and inspections for commercial and residential.
“There is a need for younger talent in the industry. My advice for the younger generation? Get a good education and obtain certifications from the state of Florida to fill this need.
“The best part of this job is feeling that I’d had part in seeing the city grow from where it was in 1992. I’m proud of helping customers and citizens when there are issues. And I’m most appreciative of the support from the city of North Port. I will miss the coworkers and friends I’ve made throughout my time, want to thank them and my family for all their love and support throughout this amazing journey.”
