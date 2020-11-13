NORTH PORT — There's a box with David Iannotti's name on it at City Hall.
Alongside that box is another one for Barbara Langdon. The boxes hold file folders that, hopefully, help Iannotti and Langdon get a jump start as North Port's newest commissioners.
The pair and re-elected Mayor Debbie McDowell get sworn-in Saturday.
The morning event is at City Hall and is for invited friends and family. New City Commission leadership is chosen as well.
Those welcoming boxes sit in Commissioner Vanessa Carusone's corner office, the view overlooking City Hall's back acres. Iannotti takes possession of Carusone's District 1 seat on Monday. He beat Richard Suggs for the job earlier this month.
Carusone is a three-term commissioner who on Saturday gets a key to the city, a community's highest civic honor. She had spent Thursday and Friday clearing her office, but also leaving background materials for Iannotti and Langdon on what she felt were important issues to grasp.
Carusone insisted becoming a city commissioner is different today than in 2002, when she ran as a pizzeria owner wanting to empower kids and families.
She was 32 then, will leave Saturday at 50, far wiser and, perhaps, more cynical. She had served two terms, returned in 2016 for a third, right as voters had limited commissioners to two terms.
“Lots of red tape,” she said of navigating taxpayer needs versus the pace of government.
Carusone is certainly jaded on social media and how a handful of us sometimes control the narrative at City Hall.
“I was always willing to say I made mistakes,” she said. “But now (they) literally make stuff up. My advice (for new commissioners) on social media? Do not even bother.”
Carusone in her office on Thursday poked through files and the stuff politicians dispense and collect, pens and paper, Atlanta Braves memorabilia, pictures, certifications and awards, mountains of data and rule books, little doodads that she had boxed.
But doing so was more curative, as she riffed on such things as her childhood to making rules for others to follow.
She liked maps, for instance. There are rolls of them everywhere, a big North Port wall map from 1997-98. She traced her finger to the edge of one that showed blank space for the huge West Villages community.
Carusone was with the commission that annexed those 12,000 or so acres within the city's boundaries. It's the same property that a West Villages group today wants deannexed from the city.
“People have such egos,” she said of the West Villages' malcontents, her body slightly askew from multiple back surgeries, wincing as she dipped back into boxes.
Carusone is a former New Jerseyite in North Port and/or South Venice since her teens. A sort of tomboy roaming what was Florida prairie on four-wheelers, she ended up owning a successful North Port pizzeria, A Slice of New York, with her former husband Joe.
That period in the late '90s drew her to politics, she said, observing neighborhood kids who appeared abandoned and/or hungry. In exchange for folding pizza boxes, Carusone rewarded these youngsters with food. She eventually drew some of the kids, the ones she smilingly called “rentals,” into her own family.
Today she has two biological adult children, plenty of rentals, a boyfriend and several grandchildren. Her day job is managing a high-volume Port Charlotte flower shop.
“Vanessa has always been active … and positive," former North Port Commissioner Joan Morgan said. "She believes in humanity, and all parts of it. She walks the talk, she's there for North Port.”
Carusone's basic agenda over three terms was simple: “Bring common sense to the community. Let's not mandate asinine regulations on businesses … and have more for the youth.”
With help from, or despite them, in some cases, Carusone and others created a friendlier approach to running the city, she said. Roads got widened, technology came to City Hall, where databases and software replaced paper and pencils. North Port also got a centerpiece waterpark, more recreation, hundreds of other bells and whistles that have created modern North Port, a city on the rise.
“You become flexible,” she said of governing.
One issue likely to trail Carusone for years, however, is Pete Lear. The North Port city manager's final day was Friday. He was the finance director picked as city manager in 2017.
Carusone and Lear were schoolmates at Venice High School, which seemed awkward in July when Lear went on paid suspension. He had had an office affair with a subordinate. Carusone was the single vote against his suspension. She argued that budgeting into October trumped everything else.
Carusone in September then led a 3-2 majority in voting for Lear's return. Her approach from the dais was cutting and strong-willed. Carusone had done her homework; what seemed inevitable at first, reversed direction by the time she had finished. In comparison, everyone and everything in her path appeared meek.
That Carusone and Lear are lifelong friends missed the point entirely, she insisted, as the city manager broke no laws, nor had violated his contract.
“Knowing that what you did is right,” she added Thursday, swiping a strand of pink hair that she had dyed to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, “You don't care” what critics or fellow commissioners argued. “You don't.”
Outside in the rain, when City Hall had just reopened Thursday after a two-day COVID-19 lockdown, Carusone pulled on a cigarette. A warm and brisk breeze rushed the smoke away. She was working up an answer about getting the key to city on Saturday, an honor by any measure.
Smoking gave her voice a husky edge, like burrs on a knife; her laugh a startled honk. Between puffs she also mused about elected office, possibly with Sarasota County. But more immediately she wanted rest. Back issues had caused her to miss multiple commission meetings through the summer.
“It's just odd,” she said finally of receiving Saturday's recognition. “I'm the one usually giving other people kudos. It's just a different feeling, a huge deal, really. And I'm very grateful.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
