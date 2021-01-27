NORTH PORT — Editor’s note: The Daily Sun is profiling candidates for the North Port City Commission District 1 seat.
A March 9 election is scheduled for replacing former North Port Commissioner David Iannotti. He resigned in December citing health issues. Three candidates running to fill that District 1 vacancy are Alice White, Walter “Walt” Grzesnikowski and Joseph Garren.
The Sarasota County League of Women Voters hosts a Feb. 8 virtual town hall for the candidates, and the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a candidate social media forum for Feb. 3.
The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections released sample ballots Tuesday, and is sending vote-by-mail ballots starting Thursday.
The Holiday Park district of the city will also have an election for its board of trustees.
Meet the candidate: Walt Grzesnikowski
Sun: Tell us about your background.
Grzesnikowski: “I moved to Florida to help my parents and decided to stay; had a couple of business ventures in Tarpon Springs and Clearwater, then wound up in the car wash business for about 15 years. For the last 10 of those years, I was a car wash developer handling many better than $1 million projects, which I can proudly say went from raw ground to successful businesses."
Sun: Why run for city commission?
Grzesnikowski: “I believe I can offer some out-of-the-box approaches and alternative ways to address problems and situations.”
Sun: What are your top three commission priorities?
Grzesnikowski: 1) Bringing in businesses, the kind that hire high-income workers, such things as aircraft component manufacturers and the like. 2) Investigating cell-tower viability and why we are lacking. 3) A way of recruiting a city manager from within our city. We have plenty of highly talented people right here in this city, why don’t we work on a path for finding, grooming and recruiting someone from here, who cares about here — not someone building a political resume — is going to stay here, has roots here. And wants to work for his/her town.”
Sun: How do you picture North Port in 20 years?
Grzesnikowski: “A great place to live and raise a family, safe, secure and a nice balance of industry, professional offices and entertainment.”
Sun: If elected, how will you be remembered?
Grzesnikowski: “Considerate, understanding — looks at all sides — and tenacious.”
