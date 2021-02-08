NSkeytocity020921a.jpg

Melodi Wilson iswith American Legion Post 254 in North Port and receives a key to the city in March. She had been Sarasota County's Woman Veteran of the Year in 2020.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — Melodi Wilson had imagined being a stewardess or interpreting Spanish for English speakers.

But when those childhood things slipped away, Plan B was enrolling at Pennsylvania's Wilma Boyd Career School for young women.

Plan C was driving a cross-country truck, a small redhead rocking down the highway in the 1970s, when such things just didn't happen.

Her path took her to the U.S. Air Force for nine years, and finally with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections in its computer division. She retired from that agency after 35 years.

But through every experience and experiment was a woman bursting with positive energy. Her enthusiasm was so contagious, Wilson, 66, and now living in North Port, said Monday, that a man once asked whether she sold the “stuff” she was on.

NSkeytocity020921b.jpg

Wilson served nine years with the U.S. Air Force.

“I told him it was just natural,” she said this week in detailing her life.

Wilson today volunteers with North Port's American Legion Post 254 Honor Guard, participating in parades and funerals for veterans. She also works events, plays music and helps keep things moving.

Last year she was named Sarasota County's Woman Veteran of the Year.


And North Port in March will bestow an equally prestigious honor; the key to the city, which long ago symbolized someone entering or leaving at will, entrusted with the key to the gate.

Wilson “is one of the finest gals I've ever met," American Legion's District 8 Cmdr. Skip Felicita said. "Just a great gal.”

Wilson has been nominated by North Port Commissioner Barbara Langdon, and will receive her key on March 4. It is rare to receive such an honor, something not lost on Wilson.

The last honoree in November was former Commissioner Vanessa Carusone. And she had served in that role for nearly two decades.

“I don't know how it all happened,” Wilson said of learning about the March ceremony. “It's so amazing.”

Post 254 members and many others in the community had brought Wilson to Langdon's attention.

“She continues to contribute, not just in North Port, but in the county,” Langdon said. “Everyone is very, very impressed with her.”

Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments