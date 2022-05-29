• North Port hosts a Memorial Day ceremony from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. American Legion Post 254 is hosting.
• A Memorial Day ceremony takes place 10 a.m. May 30 at Veterans Park, 98 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. It is sponsored by the Charlotte County Veterans Council. Attendees may bring folding chairs. It will be followed immediately by a reception at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. For more information or reservations, sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
• A service is at 9 a.m. Monday at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Road, Englewood. It includes a wreath-laying ceremony, color guard and gun salute from American Legion Post 112, and a playing of taps. For more information, call 941-474-2413 or visit GulfPinesMP.com.
• American Legion Post 113, Rotonda West, is open to the public Monday for Memorial Day events at the post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda. A service in the post’s Veterans Park is set for 11 a.m. Lunch will follow, free to all veterans and active-duty personnel, $5 donation for others. Bring a side dish to share for the buffet table. For more information, call 941-697-3616.
• It’s Our Turn Inc. is hosting the annual Memorial Day Veterans 10K & 5K Race, set for 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. May 30 beginning and ending at Laishley Park, 96 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. The course will go over the U.S. 41 bridge and through Gilchrist Park.
• The Healing Field of Honor will feature 1,000 American Flags displayed honoring veterans, police, fire, EMT, health care personnel, or any loved one from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 30 at Laishley Park, 96 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. For more information, contact adairjrobin@gmail.com.
• A Memorial Day car show is 9 a.m. to noon May 30 at the First Baptist Church, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda.
• A Memorial Day ceremony is 11 a.m. Monday at the DeSoto County Courthouse, 115 E Oak St., Arcadia. For more information, visit desotobocc.com.
• American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 host the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd., Venice. It included color guards, music, speakers, a laying of wreaths, rifle salute and a playing of taps. The public is encouraged to bring chairs. www.venicegov.com.
WALK FOR A VETERAN
The Rotonda West Woman’s Club invites residents to rekindle the spirit of Memorial Day and take some time to walk for a veteran. This is not an organized walk, but a personal tribute people can do at any time.
Sign in sheets are available at Broadmoor Park and the Rotonda West Association Library, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Sign your name and add the veteran’s name for whom you are walking. Distance does not matter, it’s the memory that counts.
On May 29, club members will count the number of veterans’ names recorded and plant a memorial garden of American flags near the entrance to Broadmoor Park on Memorial Day. To place a veteran’s name on the list of those honored, or to receive a sign-in sheet of your own to record your own walks and veterans, email a request to kathryngal@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.