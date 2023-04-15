featured topical Miss North Port Panthers take second in Sarasota tourney Staff Report Apr 15, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Miss North Port Panthers 14-16U fast pitch softball team took second place at a recent Miss Sarasota Softball tournament. PHOTO BY BILLY CARLSON The Miss North Port 8U fast pitch softball team too second place at the Miss Sarasota Softball tournament in Sarasota recently. PHOTO BY BILLY CARLSON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SARASOTA — The Miss North Port Panthers fast pitch softball teams had a good showing at the recent Miss Sarasota Softball midseason tournament in Sarasota.The 14-16U team coached by Joe Cioffi took second place overall in the 16U division. The 8U team coached by Billy Carroll also took second place overall in the 8U division.For more information about the Miss North Port Panthers, visit www.missnorthportfastpitch.com, or email missnorthport panthers@gmail.com.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Police: Driver faces hit-and-run charge Two shot after spraying of bullets North Port resident enters race against Buchanan North Port to see new Boys & Girls Club New judge named for Sarasota County Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
