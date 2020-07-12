NORTH PORT — A missing North Port woman was found dead in a canal near her home Sunday afternoon.
Stacy A. Sangiovanni, 52, was last seen on July 11 in the area of Greenwood Avenue, according to the North Port Police Department.
"Unfortunately, Sangiovanni has been found deceased," Josh Taylor, the North Port public information officer, told the Sun in an email. "No foul play is suspected at this time. She was located in a canal by her home by officers."
Sangiovanni allegedly had a history of mental illness, according to NPPD.
