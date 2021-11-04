NORTH PORT — Companies with more than 100 workers, or those with federal contracts with vaccine mandates, reacted Thursday to rules proposed by the White House.
And reaction was mixed.
Kaley Miller, marketing and communications manager for Punta Gorda Airport, for example, said that facility follows the American Association of Airport Executives.
The AAAE issued an advisory reading.
“There remains a high degree of uncertainty regarding the mandates and the applicability to airports,” it said in part. “However, AAAE is working closely with FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and our federal partners to gain further guidance and clarity for airports on these critical issues.”
Some executives with federal contracts, however, were less cryptic.
“(We) have to comply with the same rules as federal employees,” said Sarah Laroque, CEO for EarthBalance, a North Port ecological and consulting firm with fewer than 100 employees but with millions at stake in federal work. “I need (staff) vaccinated, or we don’t work. We don’t get past the guard gate.”
Allegiant, a Las Vegas-based air carrier with flights from Punta Gorda Airport, was on a similar track.
“As a federal contractor, Allegiant has already been preparing to comply with the mandate,” said Hilarie Grey, director of corporate communications for Allegiant Travel Co., the parent firm. “Since vaccines first became available, we have strongly encouraged our team members to be vaccinated.”
Bill Gunnin, executive director for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, which has hundreds of members in Sarasota and Charlotte counties — although few with more than 100 workers — said federal rules can place employers in a tough spot.
Workers refusing vaccinations could cost their boss thousands in fines, for instance, yet finding and keeping staff is equally difficult, he said.
“I know they’re not happy,” Gunnin said of many employers. “I’m sure they’re looking at all their legal options.”
Charlotte County government would not be affected by the federal mandate, said communications director Brian Gleason. The National Association of Counties had posted guidelines stating that only counties in 21 states have arranged its own worker protection plans with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a Department of Labor agency.
However, Florida is not one of those states.
Charlotte County does not track which employees are vaccinated, Gleason added.
Bob White, executive director for the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, said most of its 1,000-plus members have fewer than 50 employees.
Health care providers have already looked at the situation closely.
“The majority of our caregivers already have chosen to be vaccinated and more are making that choice now,” stated Rolando Irizarry, network marketing director for Bayfront hospitals in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and Venice. “We implemented routine COVID-19 testing of any un-vaccinated hospital and clinic staff in early September to ensure the safety of our patients, colleagues and others. We are reviewing the rule released by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services earlier today. Our hospitals and care-giving teams will work to comply with the requirement.”
While supporting vaccines as a personal decision, having received two inoculations and the booster, North Port Commissioner Barbara Langdon was wary of federal meddling.
“I just don’t think government should be in the business” of ordering vaccines, she said. “It’s an invasion.”
