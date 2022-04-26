NORTH PORT — Learn to salsa, rumba and meringue Saturday, at the Havana Nights fundraiser in North Port.
The Rotary Club of North Port is partnering with the AMVETS Post 312 to host a casino fundraiser event.
The will be poker, blackjack and roulette tables and slot machines.
If you win a game you get a ticket to drop in a bucket for a raffle basket at the end of the evening.
"We will have a DJ playing Cuban music — very danceable music," said Maria Lara, president of Rotary Club of North Port. "We will have a Latin dance instructor onsite showing our guests some Cuban dance moves."
There will be buffet-style Cuban fare, including black beans and rice, roast pork, baked chicken, sweet plantains and flan for dessert. A full cash bar will be available.
"We've been doing the casino fundraisers for years, but we have not been able to host it for last two years," Lara said. "We are thankful that the AMVETS are closing the facility that night so we can have the event. Since it's the first fundraiser in two years, we decided to combine it with a Cuban theme."
Gulf Coast Cigar Company on El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte will have a vendor onsite to share information about the history of Cuban Cigars and some will be available for sale.
"All money raised will go to Rotary projects in the community," Lara said.
Tickets are $60 each and will be available at the door on the day of the event. AMVETS Post 312 is at 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port.
