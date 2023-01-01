NORTH PORT — “This is Marilew Lord, she lives in SW Florida, she is 89 years old and has low vision.”
This is the opening sentence in a letter to federal authorities intended to help Lord, a North Port senior displaced by Hurricane Ian, one of dozens and possibly hundreds of people with no cash and nowhere to turn with their stuff gone and their shelter destroyed in September, advocates for some of these people said.
Lord rented a North Port home off Eager Avenue that was shredded by the storm. The roof peeled back and power wires tore away from the small cinder-block structure built in the 1960s, leaving it soaked and dark since Sept. 28.
Friends have since salvaged what survived dry; the rest was left in smelly heaps. A brother-in-law owned it and left her to pay the utilities and taxes only. The property wasn’t insured.
Social Security and her small savings aren’t enough to fix things, with construction estimates of up to $40,000.
She lives on food assistance and the generosity of others, sleeps on a cot and wishes for the return of her cat Jack, also displaced and staying with a local veterinarian for $15 a day, an unpaid tab from September.
“He wants to come home," she said of the cat. "I know he does.”
The plea to FEMA was written by Claire Fuller, a Sarasota County school teacher and volunteer at the 100 Church in North Port, a nondenominational parish serving meals made by volunteer cooks to the homeless and to struggling seniors like Lord.
The church is also one of Sarasota County’s few temporary shelters on freezing nights. Ron and Cheryl Reber are its pastors.
Fuller had asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to help Lord. FEMA has already given out more than $4.5 billion in grants, disaster loans and direct payments to those who qualified from the Sept. 28 mega-storm. She was still navigating the process on Friday.
But since Lord doesn’t own the house, and because another woman as a “renter” had sheltered there weeks prior to Ian was paid by FEMA, she is stuck. And because her eyesight is bad, Lord has no car and couldn’t drive if she had one.
Lord is “surviving,” said Fuller, “and that scares her. I am a school teacher and she needs help … and I can do it.”
Marilew Lord is among Florida’s displaced, those who lost their stuff in Ian but have few alternatives. While statistics aren’t handy, storm victims living on couches with friends and family, renting rooms or living in their cars, leaving town completely — those stories are everywhere, on social media and in newsrooms. The problem is too many people and not enough shelter, which had fueled rent hikes beyond a fixed-income person’s means, Lord and others said.
FEMA alone this month reported of 24 Disaster Recovery Centers operating in 26 affected Florida counties, some 101,000 storm survivors had visited, according to the agency.
Lord is a smidge of a woman with a flyweight boxer’s spirit. Her temper flares at the mention of assisted living. She talked of independence and other things poking around the home she had lived in less than a year. There’s a grandmother’s baby rocker over here, little keepsakes from her journey of nearly 90 years over there — all of it mush.
To help with upkeep, Lord took in a few homeless, she admits, which often went south: North Port police were frequently called to her home to rid it of deadbeats, a police spokesperson said. The woman claiming FEMA’s cash was one such person, police said. Fraud wasn’t proven and criminality wasn’t shown, investigators decided.
“North Port frowns on elder abuse,” department spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
Lord talks of fixing her house, but it seems fantasy, as the place was punched hard enough in the storm to blow a window air-conditioning unit back into the living room. Everything smells of mold and the yard is cluttered with things tossed there by volunteers trying to help.
“It was a pretty cottage,” she said of the house, “so clean … with white floors. I said I can make this work.”
Despite her hopes and wishes, advocates had tried steering Lord to a senior complex, to a warm bed and friends her age. Her monthly income would be enough to cover subsidized housing, those friends insisted.
Lord “is very good to people,” said Cheryl Reber, the 100 Church pastor who had sheltered Lord in the days after Ian struck. “It’s time for her to be settled.”
Anyone wishing to help may contact Cheryl Reber at cheryl@100church.net. The building is at 14525 Tamiami Trail, the end unit.
