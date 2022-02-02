NORTH PORT — A development group and the Florida League of Cities have asked to join the legal battle between North Port and some homeowners within Wellen Park, a series of villages at the city's western edge.
In a filing with the Second District Court of Appeal in Lakeland, Mattamy Homes and Wellen Park LLLP have asked for what's called a motion of leave and 10 days to file paperwork in a fight to change North Port's boundaries.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government, a Wellen Park group seeking to shift that series of villages from North Port to unincorporated Sarasota County, seeks the de-annexation. Sarasota District Judge Hunter Carroll ruled in the West Villagers' favor after North Port last year denied that de-annexation petition.
North Port is asking for a reconsideration before the Second District Court of Appeal, usually a panel of three judges asked to review a lower court ruling.
Mattamy Homes is the so-called principal builder in the Wellen Park development, which to date has built some 4,500 units. Mattamy and other builders had earlier withdrawn a similar civil suit when Carroll twice ruled against them in stopping the de-annexation push.
A motion of leave asks for consideration in a civil matter in which the requesting party has no direct interests.
The question before the Second District Court of Appeal involves North Port and the West Villagers group. That 14-page filing last Thursday details Mattamy and its partners' involvement, what's deemed a “perspective of community developers,” and builder investments in Wellen Park.
That filing would also address the harmful impact of a successful de-annexation petition on statewide builders, according to the document, which lists some $403 million of Wellen Park investor expenses, including $140 million for land and property taxes and $30 million of legal and engineering costs.
“This case,” Mattamy and Wellen Park LLP attorneys in the briefing stated, “presents the hugely important question of whether, from a feasibility standpoint, it is consistent with the purpose and intent of chapter 171, Florida Statutes, to de-annex thousands of acres that are already urbanized or are in the process of urbanizing simply because it is not 'impossible' to do so,” a counter-argument to Judge Carroll's ruling in November to overturn North Port in denying the boundary contraction.
Commissioners supported that denial based on a “feasibility” study showing that the city's greater good, its finances, public health and safety and other similar factors trumped a minority of dissidents in Wellen Park.
Carroll, however, countered that commissioners were tasked with deciding whether de-annexation “could” happen versus whether it “should” happen, that “should” component followed language in state statutes if certain guidelines were met.
North Port in January filed a 54-page petition with the Second District Court of Appeal to overturn Carroll's rulings.
In a second filing last week, lawyers with the Florida League of Cities, representing some 400 state municipalities, had also requested 10 days to file a brief, essentially asking that a party not involved in lawsuit act as a partner.
In this case, the League “supports the city's efforts in this proceeding because the order under review will negatively impact municipalities throughout the entire state of Florida,” according to language in the eight-page document filed Friday on behalf of the League.
The twin filings are another twist in the potential de-annexation. It wasn’t clear whether the Second District Court of Appeal will hear arguments or issue its finding based on its reading of the original 54-page filing.
No matter what happens, however, there are likely further appeals on the horizon, several sources on either side of the debate have said.
Wellen Park, which is the former West Villages tracing itself to North Port’s annexation of that property in 2001, is some 8,500 acres in North Port’s west side.
If contraction succeeded, that would remove all North Port land west of the Myakka River from city limits, placing it within an unincorporated section of Sarasota County. Doing so would displace a chunk of North Port residents and the huge potential of that area.
At buildout, West Villages will be thousands of homes, tens of thousands of people, billions in value. That area includes the Atlanta Braves baseball complex, CoolToday Park, a retail plaza and Downtown Wellen Park, a retail, housing and entertainment district. Its first phase will open later this year.
Parties in the ongoing dispute were not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
