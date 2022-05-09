Morgan Family Community Center

NORTH PORT — The city's Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., will be closed until further notice due to plumbing problems. 

All classes, leagues, and rentals at the Morgan Center have been canceled for Monday, May 9. Check the North Port Facebook page for updates.

City officials have called a plumbing company, and workers are onsite assessing the situation.

The George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, will be open per its usual operating hours. For more information, call 941-429-7275.

