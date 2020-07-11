NORTH PORT — It’s like Santa posting his naughty-and-nice list on social media.
North Port City Manager Pete Lear’s annual job review comes before city commissioners at Tuesday’s public hearing. Evaluations of Lear by the five commissioners, including detailed analysis in nine categories, can be viewed on the city’s website.
While the reviews overall are upbeat, Mayor Debbie McDowell hammered on Lear’s performance.
Under Administrative Duties, for instance, McDowell wrote: “Communication is inconsistent, agenda items are still riddled with errors. These materials should be clear, consistent and above all accurate. There are times when Commission is not informed about important issues and we find out through the rumor mill.”
And under City Commission Relations, McDowell wrote: “Fulfilling commission directives are extremely slow (if completed at all) and I was hopeful after three years in your position, this area would have seen improvements by now.”
In the two categories the mayor gave Lear — who earns $161,460 a year — a 2.5 score, with 5 being “Exceptional,” a 1 as “Unsatisfatory.”
But the mayor overall flattered Lear. The reviews, which included a self-evaluation from Lear himself, were done in June. His contract is open-ended, but performance reviews are mandatory. Summaries get discussed Tuesday.
Lear, who assumed the city manager’s role when Jonathan Lewis was appointed as Sarasota County administrator in 2018, said of the reviews: “I am very pleased with the overall review. All scores from every commissioner improved from one year ago. There is always room for improvement, and we as a team will continue to work on all aspects of what we do … it is truly an honor to be the North Port city manager.”
Of the criticism, McDowell said, “When the boss says, hey, you need to do something, (he) should do it. He knows this is how I feel.”
The other commissioners were less critical.
“Mr. Lear,” Commissioner Pete Emrich in his evaluation wrote, “is the head of a well-oiled machine which continues to achieve the goal of making North Port a great community for all. His dedication, ethics, and integrity for this community is outstanding and can be seen by all.”
Commission evaluations and other items are on the North Port city commission’s 6 p.m. agenda.
